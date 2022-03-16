Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine at Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker, Colorado is proud to announce strong data and performance numbers coming out of the national release of 2021 surgical patient data by Stryker, creator of the Mako SmartRobotics™ System.
The data compiled by Stryker reveals that Colorado Advanced Orthopedics is continuing to experience extraordinary growth and excellent patient outcomes. January 2022 marked the third anniversary of the introduction of the Mako Robot to Pioneers Medical Center. Dr. Kevin Borchard has seen impressive results with use of the Mako Robot for knee replacements, and has employed the robot for nearly all knee replacements ever since.
As a testament to the Mako Robot and Dr. Borchard’s skill and expertise, patient requests for a bilateral knee replacement (replacing both knees in the same operation) are on the rise. In the fourth quarter of 2021, they comprised 21% of Dr. Borchard’s total case volume. For those patients suffering from severe arthritis in both knees, a bilateral knee replacement can get them back to an active lifestyle more quickly.
“Many patients find the idea of one surgical episode, one hospitalization and one round of physical therapy to be appealing. We have worked hard to set up a process through which we can safely replace both knees in one setting and still have great outcomes,” says Dr. Borchard.
Dr. Borchard’s patients also spend less time in the hospital. During the second half of 2021, Dr. Borchard’s patient average length of stay was less than the national average according to Stryker’s Insightful Data Analytics database, which currently has 800,000+ patient records and 80 million data points. While some patients go home on the same day as surgery, a large percentage of patients go home within 24 hours.
One hundred percent of Dr. Borchard’s patients are discharged to home and work with outpatient physical therapy. They are not going to skilled nursing facilities or inpatient rehabilitation centers, which is a testament to their improved mobility following surgery. In 2021, Dr. Borchard’s patients were able to walk an average of 561 feet before discharge, which ranks within the 90th percentile of Stryker’s Insightful Data Analytics database.
None of Dr. Borchard’s patients are admitted to the hospital at the 30 and 90-day mark. Dr. Borchard steadily maintains zero orthopedic surgical site infections, which are monitored and documented up to 90 days post-operation and reported to the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN).
Christer Ljungqvist, PT, COMT, CDN, Director of the Rehabilitation Department at Pioneers Medical Center sees remarkable outcomes in Dr. Borchard’s patients immediately after surgery.
“I have had the pleasure of working directly with Dr. Borchard for about five years,” said Ljungqvist. “I am seeing amazing results from his surgeries. The outcomes from Dr. Borchard’s total knee replacements are outstanding in comparison. I see lower pain levels and range of motion is coming along quicker and recovery time is much shorter,” he said.
Ron S. is one of Dr. Borchard’s patients who is seeing great success with his bilateral knee replacements, nearly three months post-operation.
“When I first saw Dr. Borchard, he told me that both my knees were about shot, between arthritis, bone spurs, lack of cartridge, and years of abuse. In the months prior to the surgery, I had slowed down significantly. My knees ached continually and the thought of walking downhill or going downstairs made me cringe. It was time and I chose to have both knees done at the same time,” Ron said. “I am now 3 months out of surgery. Yes, I still feel the pain once in a while, but I also can see and feel improvement almost every day.”
The demand for Dr. Kevin Borchard’s skilled surgical techniques and extensive fellowship training, paired with Stryker’s Mako Robotic-Arm, creates a dynamic combination that improves the quality of life for his patients.
“If I had it to do over again I certainly would,” Ron said, “I believe this procedure is far advanced from when my wife had a knee replacement years ago. I know I am experiencing less pain and I am up walking around much sooner. Another point about this procedure, the scars on my knees are nearly invisible already!”
Colorado Advanced Orthopedics has assembled an outstanding orthopedic team, which plays a significant role in providing excellent patient care. The fellowship-trained orthopedic team includesDr. Dan Ward, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee;Dr. Gregg Martyak, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in hand and upper extremities;J.Alex Sielatycki, MD a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with fellowship training in Comprehensive Spine Reconstruction, Dr. Justin Grant, DO, CAQSM, a board-certified family physician with a fellowship in Sports Medicine, and Dr. Mark Purnell, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine.
Colorado Advanced Orthopedics is located in Meeker, Colorado. For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please visit their website www.coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com or call (970) 878-9752.