They want the glow of an orange-pink sunset gushing across the sky. They want live music and gourmet food in sight of picturesque grapevines. They want insider info and a party.
They want an experience to share with friends in addition to red, white or rosé.
Wineries across the Grand Valley have taken note, and over the past five years the scene in and around many tasting rooms has adjusted to meet the changing palate.
Today’s wine drinkers are looking beyond tasting rooms for something different and unique, and events as experiences are at the top of their list, said James Ferguson, general manager for Talon Wine Brands in Palisade.
“I think, and I don’t mean to sound bad, but the pretentiousness that used to be in wine tasting, I think is going on the wayside.
“I think people are looking for something fun, something that brings people together, that they can actually interact with people, and winemaking is a really beautiful way to do that,” Ferguson said.
So along with starting interactive, “elevated tours” — a tour of the production facility, learning and touching the lavender used in products, making a charcuterie board and more — Talon offers events such as yoga with lavender mimosas on various Saturdays and book readings for children by local authors. Children don’t drink wine, but their parents do, he said.
They’ve had Nature’s Educators bring various birds of prey to Talon for presentations and demonstrations, and they host Grand Valley Food Truck Friday once or twice a month.
The FOOD TRUCK EXPERIENCE
Food trucks and their customers line up outside St. Kathryn Cellars, which is part of Talon Wine Brands. Inevitably, wine is wanted to go with dinner. “It’s huge for us,” Ferguson said.
Like any business, you’ve got to build a relationship with your customers and by hosting events you can further those relationships, Ferguson said.
Customers wanting experiences beyond the tasting room likely is the result of the wine industry in Colorado becoming more mature and better known, said Garrett Portra, owner of Carlson Vineyards, which was originally opened in the 1980s by Parker and Mary Carlson.
Back then, events were about marketing and mostly happened away from the winery, said Portra, who purchased Carlson Vineyards in 2015 and worked at the winery before that.
In the 1980s, tasting rooms were critical as people just wanted to know what Colorado and Grand Valley wine tasted like, he said. Even local wine drinkers were then still becoming familiar with Grand Valley wines.
Many people who walked through the door of Plum Creek Winery’s tasting room weren’t sure how a wine tasting worked, said Sue Phillips, recalling what she encountered in the years after she and her late husband, Doug, opened Plum Creek in Palisade in 1984.
There were occasional requests for bachelorette parties or facility tours, but that was about it for events, she said.
That has changed and Plum Creek must adjust, she said.
So included in her plans tear out grapevines immediately around the winery and replant them with vines better suited to hotter summers, is the creation of a small open area for smaller events east of the winery’s tasting room.
“It will give us more maneuverability,” Phillips said.
EMBRACING THE NEW AND UNIQUE
While established wineries have had to adjust to customer’s changing interest, some newer wineries embraced events and experiences from the beginning.
“My wife and I, we bought the distressed vineyard as a fix and flip, but we fell in love with the community,” said Gary Brauns, who became owner of Restoration Vineyards in 2012.
They wanted to commit to the vineyard, but they found that “farming sure isn’t paying the bills,” he said.
His wife, Linda Brauns, became fascinated with chemistry and winemaking so they started down the winemaking path. But just making wine wasn’t going to be enough either, the couple decided.
“We went back home to California, and we did some studying in Napa,” he said. “The thing we came up with is we wanted to offer every one of our customers an experience.”
“We need to have a place that really welcomes people, and they can actually hang out,” Brauns said.
So that is what they did. In 2019, they started the free, outdoor Band in the Barrel music series with “amazing local talent and beyond,” he said.
The series was gaining traction before the pandemic, but in the summer 2020 it really gained a following that grew more this year. On Saturdays, the series has two afternoon seating times that allow people to spread out and hang out, he said.
There are always food trucks, and people relax, eat and drink wine. Restoration hosts additional concerts beyond the series and the scene is always inviting, especially when the “burning orb in the sky” has gone down, Brauns said.
Wineries are like other businesses in that they can’t sit on their laurels, he said
So Restoration is always looking ways to change things up, because “you always have to keep it fresh. You always have to have new, intimate experiences,” he said.
FOCUSING ON SMALLER
While Carlson Vineyards does some bigger events and is planning a corn hole tournament for Colorado Mountain Winefest weekend, Portra has found that more intimate work better at Carlson.
Going smaller means customers receive a more personal experience and event preparation is less taxing on employees, he said.
Portra really likes the “everyday food pairings” they’ve done recently, such as wine with hot wings or wine with fast food.
“We think wine can be enjoyed every day with any meal,” he said.
Carlson is getting ready to launch a new “365” brand with the idea that quality wine can be added to any meal any day of the week. “We want Colorado folks to drink wine with Taco Tuesday,” Portra said.
He has plenty of ideas for creating events with everyday food in mind and said the best place for finding out about Carlson’s events is on social media or by getting on the winery’s newsletter list.
But better than that, becoming part of any winery’s wine club offers customers seeking unique experiences access to exclusive events, parties, concerts, club-only wine releases and more, depending on the winery.
“We try to treat our wine club members like our biggest fans,” Portra said. “You want to give them the VIP experience.”
Wine club members get “another level of hospitality,” Brauns said. “We are so fortunate to have so many great, loyal members that they helped us through COVID.”
“They’ve already bought the wine and are advocates for our projects,” Ferguson said.
Offering an experience for them that is up a notch is in order: a theme party, giveaways, food. “It takes money. It takes time, but it’s worth it. It’s fun,” Ferguson said.