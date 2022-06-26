One of Bella Gigoux’s last actions before leaving the Grand Valley was to raise awareness for sensory processing disorder (SPD).
Gigoux’s younger sister, diagnosed with the disorder, inspired her to create an exhibit to be displayed at Eureka! McConnell Science Museum detailing the disorder and how it can affect those born with it.
Jean Ayers, Ph.D., an occupational therapist, neuroscientist and psychologist, likens SPD to a “traffic jam” in the neurological system that prevents certain parts of the brain from receiving information needed to correctly interpret sensory information, in any or all of the body’s seven sensory systems.
Gigoux, a Palisade High School graduate now enrolled at Arizona State University and majoring in business tourism, gave her exhibit to the museum late last summer before making her way to Tempe.
Her exhibit features sensory toys once used by her sister and information on those toys’ use for those with sensory processing disorder.
The exhibit also has a QR code linking to a website Gigoux built with more in-depth information, such as literature about the disorder, toys and sensory integration therapy.
Gigoux’s website can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/spd-resources/home?authuser=1.
“I’m no scientific expert by any means. It was just to bring awareness toward sensory processing disorder because Junction is super small and, up until this year, we only had one sensory processing disorder specialist in town, which made it really hard because a lot of the time, you want to get a variety of opinions and diagnoses and stuff like that,” Gigoux said.
“My family ended up having to go to Denver to get my sister diagnosed. Being a small town, not a lot of people are exposed to a lot of things, so sensory processing disorder by itself was something that, even though it’s super common in society, not a lot of people know about it as a disorder itself.”
The exhibit isn’t always on display at Eureka!, but it is always in the rotation to be displayed intermittently.
Gigoux’s goal was to eliminate misconceptions surrounding sensory processing disorder. She said a common misconception is that people mistake the disorder for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
“There’s not one set solution to every single person that has sensory processing disorder,” she said. “Some people are fine with sensory toys, and some people don’t get any benefit from them. It was a matter of bringing awareness to the variety of solutions that are needed toward helping people with sensory processing disorder, especially children.”
For her efforts in bringing the exhibit to fruition, Gigoux was one of 45 Colorado Girl Scouts this spring to earn the distinction of Gold Award Girl Scout, an honor for scouts who are either in high school or recently graduated from high school “who address issues they’re passionate about by planning and implementing a project that produces lasting change in their communities and beyond,” according to a release by Girl Scouts of Colorado.
Gigoux and the other Palisade alumna to be honored this year, Kendyl MacAskill, were recognized at a ceremony on April 24 at Colorado Mesa University.
Although the award was welcomed, Gigoux’s most proud that the distinction gave her another platform to discuss the disorder.
“It feels really good because it’s nice to have an award and be recognized, making my parents proud and showing my sister what she inspired, but it also felt nice because during the awards ceremony, I got to preach my message to the rest of the people in attendance,” Gigoux said.
“I had to attend virtually, but my mom called me afterward and said there was a woman there that came up and thanked her because her child just got diagnosed with sensory processing disorder and she thought it was amazing that we now have a resource in town for stuff like that. It was actually cool to hear about that.”