They love flowers, every petal and every accenting green.
This is, in part, because what’s not to love about beautiful flowers?
And this is, in part, because it’s business.
Today is Mother’s Day, which falls within one of the busiest blooming times of the year for Country Elegance Florist in Grand Junction.
That is probably well-known by most, especially if they’ve found themselves desperately searching for bouquet on Mother’s Day.
What many might not realize is that three generations of mothers in one family have been involved in the ownership and operation of Country Elegance since it opened 21 years ago.
Named the 2023 Small Business of the Year by the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, Country Elegance was started by Bonnie Cruse and her daughter, Sandi Reynolds, who now own the business where her daughter, Morgan Bair, also works.
The trio of women recently took time to talk about flowers, motherhood and business in honor of Mother’s Day.
BONNIE CRUSE
Favorite flower
Oh my. I’ve been asked that so many times and I cannot pin it down to one flower. There are so many. I mean, they are all so beautiful in their own way. Cactus and roses and, you know, they’re all pretty. I love flowers.
Next generations
Bonnie has three children, Sandi Reynolds, Patty Tucker and Steven Cruse, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mother’s Day
Before opening Country Elegance — that was a long time ago — Mother’s Day was a good family day. Everybody got together. The guys usually barbecued. I think that’s what we usually did.
After opening the flower shop, it was not a family day. The week was very busy. We had to work late sometimes. By the time Mother’s Day rolled around, the employees and I were exhausted. Our sons-in-law helped deliver flowers. Steve (Bonnie’s husband) helped deliver. Anyone we could grab off the street would help deliver. (She chuckled.) It was just a really hectic time. Enjoyable, but tiring.
Working mom
Steve started his own electrical business right after we got married. For me, I was a stay-at-home mom until my kids were probably high school age and then I worked part time at a few odd jobs and then in a flower shop for about 12 years.
When we started Country Elegance, my kids were grown and could take care of themselves. I think it was harder on my husband. I wasn’t home very much and when I came home, I was exhausted.
For me, owning a business was a challenge. It was hard in some ways and in other ways it was fulfilling. We definitely didn’t have meals from scratch anymore.
Starting a business
I was 54 years old when Sandi and I started Country Elegance. It was a real challenge. Sandi and I took a business class during the first year and when it was over we looked at each other and said that if we had taken this class before we had started, we probably would never have done it.
The odds were so against you, starting out a new business. Especially like we did. We had nothing to start with except my husband allowed me to borrow some money from him.
We had my (floral) experience and Sandi’s experience from working in the business offices of City Market. God took care of us. God led us every step of the way. He sent customers and employees and opportunities when we needed them. It was really directed by God, because I did not know that much.
I retired about 5 years ago when I turned 70. But Sandi won’t let me retire. She’s always pulling me back in. Last year, she had me come in and water some plants.
Advice to moms
I’d say work is good, but make sure you take time for your family because family is the most important. That’s my main advice.
Enjoying the floral business
No matter what time of year it was, you always had flowers.
Giving to a lot of organizations. Being able to help out a lot of people financially. We started that, but Sandi has been able to take it to a bigger level than I did.
About a year before I started the flower shop, I started getting a nudging from God during my quiet time and at church — maybe you should do your own thing. That is what made me start the shop. It wasn’t a lifelong dream or anything like that. I felt like it was a calling at the time.
In the beginning, when business was slower and people who had just lost loved ones came into the shop, a lot of the time they were really hurting and upset. I would say, “would you mind if I prayed with you?” So there were those opportunities as well.
Owning Country Elegance was kind of an adventure for me. Stepping out of my comfort zone and all that. It was hard, but exciting, too.
Learning from mom
My mother loved children and she loved flowers and she was a hard worker. She was a teacher. She actually taught special needs children. She had patience. Those were probably the things that I learned from her.
SANDI REYNOLDS
Favorite flower
Oh, I like them all, but I think peonies because they are so seasonal and tropical flowers because they remind me of fun vacations.
Next generations
Sandi has two children, Morgan Bair and Chance Reynolds, and three grandchildren.
Mother’s Day
My best Mother’s Day is doing nothing! (Laugh.) Getting to take a nap and eat good food.
Since starting Country Elegance, I’m always so tired on Mother’s Day. It becomes a blur. Fixing graduation flowers on Mother’s Day, it doesn’t stop.
Working mom
It is a struggle. When my kids were young, the grandmas helped a lot. I couldn’t have done it without them. Mom was good about giving me weekends off when we first started. She always made sure I had those important times.
I see how Morgan just holds her babies, takes her time with them. I was always so busy, trying to get everything done that I thought needed to get done. Looking back, I should have let the house be messy … and just held my babies, because it goes by so fast.
These days, I take a day off each week and watch the girls (Morgan’s two daughters). They like to be outside, so whenever we can, we’re outside. Lilly, the oldest, likes to paint and she likes to make goodies. We like to play games. She’s into the same things I am.
Starting a business
Mom and I built the coolers and everything together. We started ground up. In the beginning, Mom came to me with her idea. I had worked for City Market for 13 years. She asked me if I wanted to try something new. She knew I was artistic, I had never done flowers, but she figured I would be pretty good at it. I had done bookkeeping, so I had that. I said, “sure why not,” and here we are.
When mom retired, it was sad because we had worked together all those years. I still have her support and she prays for me.
Advice to moms
Back to how Morgan holds her babies, she just really takes time to listen to them and hold them and cherish time with them, whereas I was so busy working and driven.
So hold your babies, and hold your teenagers, too. It’s hard, but do that, too.
Enjoying the floral business
I like working with people. I like that it’s always something different, there is no down time. You are busy from the moment you step in the door to the moment you leave.
I never thought this would be my career, but I love every part of it. I love that we get to make people happy. We are there for every occasion or major event in life, from birth to death. Flowers are just a spot of light happiness to every occasion. I love that.
Learning from mom
I think I learned from the kindness and generosity that my mom showed. She’s pretty quiet. She was very strong and brave to start a new business. She really hadn’t worked outside the home much. She just felt led to do it. She used this business as a ministry, as a way to help people. I’m just trying to carry that on.
MORGAN BAIR
Favorite flower
I guess ranunculus. They are always very different and have lots of layers. We use them a lot in weddings.
Next generations
Morgan has two daughters, Lily, 4, and Nora, 10 months old.
Mother’s Day
We’ve been at the flower shop the past 21 years. The last few years our team has been so great we’ve actually been able to enjoy our Mother’s Day instead of being so tired.
Working mom
Since Nora was born, I’ve been a stay-at-home mom and have come into the shop one day a week, then work from home online, handling the website. On that one day, the grandmas watch the girls.
During the week leading up to Mother’s Day, I’m here the whole time.
Becoming part of the business
I officially started working at the shop about seven years ago. “But she’s always helped,” her mom said. “And now Lily comes down here and sweeps and does things, just as her mom did.”
Advice to moms
I usually tell my friends who ask me for advice to not take everyone’s advice. Every kid is different, and you figure it out yourself. Everyone is so opinionated. You’ll go crazy trying to follow all advice!
Enjoying the floral business
It’s always different. I don’t design (flower arrangements), but I have.
Learning from mom
I’ve learned kindness and helping others. A lot of anonymous, behind the scenes things that nobody knows about, doing things without credit — my mom is behind them.