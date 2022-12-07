New location

Family Health West Primary care has recently opened a beautiful new office location, centrally located in Fruita. The Redlands clinic is still available.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Family Health West Primary Care is where health and wellness begin. If you are currently a Family Health West Primary Care patient you already know the custom care our variety of providers offer to patients and what great care they have for their patients. If you’re not a patient, here are the top six reasons, among many others, our patients choose to receive care for themselves and their loved ones at FHW Primary Care:

  • Beautiful new office location, centrally located in Fruita with the Redlands clinic still available
  • Variety of patient providers to match on a personal comfort level and holistically
  • Quick and thorough responses from providers and your medical team through the patient portal
  • Same day appointments for time sensitive and urgent medical needs
  • Online bill pay option means no hassle
  • After Hours Clinic is staffed with FHW Primary Care and makes evening visits seamless when needed