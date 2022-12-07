Family Health West Primary Care is where health and wellness begin. If you are currently a Family Health West Primary Care patient you already know the custom care our variety of providers offer to patients and what great care they have for their patients. If you’re not a patient, here are the top six reasons, among many others, our patients choose to receive care for themselves and their loved ones at FHW Primary Care:
Beautiful new office location, centrally located in Fruita with the Redlands clinic still available
Variety of patient providers to match on a personal comfort level and holistically
Quick and thorough responses from providers and your medical team through the patient portal
Same day appointments for time sensitive and urgent medical needs
Online bill pay option means no hassle
After Hours Clinic is staffed with FHW Primary Care and makes evening visits seamless when needed
FHW Primary Care is part of the Family Health West hospital system and includes an After Hours Clinic staffed with the same great clinicians as Primary Care, because not everyone can get to a daytime appointment. As a health organization built by our community with health and prosperity in mind, our passion for caring for our patients from birth through life are second nature. FHW Primary Care is part of the hospital system that was created in the 1940’s from the co-op of local beet farmers. FHW has been serving people where they are at for what they need and that philosophy remains today because together we flourish.
We are excited to share FHW Primary Care has moved their Fruita office across the Interstate into a brand new office space that gives off equal parts comfort, cleanliness, and beautiful vibes. From the spacious front lobby with the high ceiling and water fountain feature to the patient rooms with activities to occupy the kids, or beautiful wall art to distract you from the vaccine that might be coming. The location is central to Fruita with the very loved Enstrom’s store just one or two doors down. Whether it’s coffee, ice cream, or chocolate, you can treat yourself after your appointment. We think that’s a win, win.
FHW Primary Care has 17 patient providers - physicians and physician assistants who offer a wide variety of specialties and focuses to enhance their general health and wellness care. Is it your personal preference to have a healthcare provider who takes somewhat of a holistic approach to treat you? Is skin care, skin wellness, and skin health really important to you? As an aging adult male, would you be more comfortable with a male provider knowing you will need to discuss sensitive topics like prostate and colon health? Or perhaps you are a young woman and need to start seeing a provider for annual pelvic exams and want to feel comfortable discussing the many birth control options available. Wherever you are in your primary care search, we have a healthcare team that is right for you.
From the 17 patient providers, you, the patient, have control in choosing the best match for you (and your family). We take the guesswork out of getting to know a primary care provider by offering detailed provider bios with both professional and personal information available on our website. We invite you to do your own research within your timeline.
Getting to know your provider also means getting to know the medical assistant and feeling comfortable with the whole team who will support and treat you, your spouse or partner, your children, your aging parents, the whole family. Our providers often express their passion about seeing the variety of patients making no day ever the same. It’s like treating and caring for our own family members, many of the providers say.
Current patients express ease with online billing and communicating directly with their care team through the patient portal, getting quick responses. For those more urgent and time sensitive appointment needs, patients can often get same day appointments with a provider who will be equally thorough and kind.
If the time is right for you to connect with a new primary care provider, we are confident you will find just the right fit for you in our FHW network. Check us out at FHW.org.