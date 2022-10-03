Cancer Centers of Colorado at St. Mary’s is housed in the state-of-the-art Advanced Medicine Pavilion. Radiation oncology, medical oncology, and the infusion center are conveniently together under one roof.
Taking care of cancer patients is not a new endeavor for St. Mary’s Medical Center, in fact the regional medical center serving western Colorado and eastern Utah has been caring for cancer patients for more than five decades. Cancer Centers of Colorado at St. Mary’s has a robust team of highly qualified board-certified medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, nurses, therapists, and support staff dedicated to providing patients comprehensive cancer care close to home.
“Cancer care is not a one-time visit. It’s not a consultation or a one and done. It truly is a journey. We provide excellent care with the same access to technology, to knowledge, and to experience as they do across the mountains,” touts Alicia Swink, MD, medical oncologist, Cancer Centers of Colorado at St. Mary’s.
Many of the treatments cancer patients undergo to battle their disease come with difficult side effects. Having the comforts of home and familial support can make a huge difference in their journey, explains radiation oncologist Dr. Vernon King. “There’s no place like home. When you’re going through a difficult time and you’re not feeling well, you don’t want to necessarily be away from home. You want the comfort of your own bed, and you want the people who care the most about you by your side.”
“When someone is receiving cancer treatment, it’s very often a multidisciplinary approach and it’s incredibly important that it’s done in a cohesive manner,” explains Lucas Gilbride, MD, radiation oncologist, Cancer Centers of Colorado at St. Mary’s.
Fighting cancer for the specialists at St. Mary’s is very much a team effort. Patients have a team of providers studying their case to come up with the most comprehensive care plan.
“We meet multiple times a week in our tumor boards to discuss difficult cases. We have our radiologists, our pathologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, and surgeons all in one room reviewing scans and test results to make sure no stone is left unturned. It is a huge benefit to our patients and to us,” says Page Kanopsic, NP, medical oncology, Cancer Centers of Colorado at St. Mary’s.
As St. Mary’s oncology patients navigate their diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship they are never alone. Each patient is assigned a nurse navigator who works closely with the clinical care staff to help guide the patients, connect them with resources, and answer questions throughout their course of care.
“When you’re first diagnosed with cancer, you’re just hit with a thousand things all at once and it can be very confusing. From the time our patients walk into the clinic, they are taken care of. Our nurse navigators are very good at holding hands with patients as they go through a very difficult process,” explains Douglas Rock, MD, radiation oncologist, Cancer Centers of Colorado at St. Mary’s.
When it comes to cutting edge cancer care, St. Mary’s is at the forefront. Through partnerships with academic, federal and industry sponsors, the St. Mary’s clinical research program conducts clinical trials across a range of cancers to identify the best cancer therapies.
“It’s kind of surprising how many clinical trials we have considering we are not an academic institution per se. But we have numerous trials that our oncologists are the principal investigators of,” explains King.
From state-of-the-art technologies and therapies to a multitude of great minds at the ready, when it comes to fighting cancer, the specialists at St. Mary’s are prepared to help each patient in the battle of their life.
“It’s not an easy journey. You grow really close to your patients because you’re going through one of the toughest times in their life with them. It’s very difficult, but incredibly rewarding to see patients over the years who have survived their cancer and are flourishing. You become part of their family,” explains Rock.