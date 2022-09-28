Radiation treatment

Cancer Centers of Colorado at St. Mary’s is housed in the state-of-the-art Advanced Medicine Pavilion. Radiation oncology, medical oncology, and the infusion center are conveniently together under one roof.

 Courtesy Photo

Taking care of cancer patients is not a new endeavor for St. Mary’s Medical Center, in fact the regional medical center serving western Colorado and eastern Utah has been caring for cancer patients for more than five decades.   Cancer Centers of Colorado at St. Mary’s has a robust team of highly qualified board-certified medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, nurses, therapists, and support staff dedicated to providing patients comprehensive cancer care close to home.

“Cancer care is not a one-time visit. It’s not a consultation or a one and done. It truly is a journey. We provide excellent care with the same access to technology, to knowledge, and to experience as they do across the mountains,” touts Alicia Swink, MD, medical oncologist, Cancer Centers of Colorado at St. Mary’s.