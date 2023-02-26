Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Finding a future in country music

Finding a future in country music

By definition, a compass is a device used for navigation. It helps travelers, both literal and figurative, choose the correct path to find their destination.

Spencer Crandall thought he had his path mapped out, then his life compass broke.

See country music artist Spencer Crandall in a show from 7–11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way. Harper Grace will open the show.
Spencer Crandell, left, entertains a sold-out crowd at the Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen and Bar on Feb. 9. Crandell came to Colorado Mesa University on a football scholarship, but after injuries derailed that dream, he discovered music and recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry.
Spencer Crandell entertains a sold-out crowd at the Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen and Bar on Feb. 9. Crandell came to Colorado Mesa University on a football scholarship, but after injuries derailed that dream, he discovered music and recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry.
Spencer Crandall entertains the crowd at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen and Bar. Crandall, a onetime football lineman from ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch, has transformed into a 210-pound music artist on the stage, who hopes to make it big in the industry.
Photos by Dale Shrull/The Daily Sentinel

ABOVE: Spencer Crandall entertains a sold-out crowd at the Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen & Bar on Feb. 9. Crandall came to Colorado Mesa University on a football scholarship, but after injuries derailed that dream, he discovered music and recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry. His most recent album is called “Western.” TOP LEFT: Crandall jokes around backstage before his concert.

