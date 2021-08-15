When it comes to Palisade, here five things you should know, according to Priscilla Walker, chair of the Palisade Historical Society.
For more information about Palisade’s history, check out the new Palisade History Museum.
ONE
Peaches have been grown in the orchards in and around Palisade for more than 130 years.
The area’s warm days and cool nights make peaches from Palisade taste better than those grown anywhere else, said Walker, whose family has been growing peaches for generations in Palisade.
During the 1940s–50s, peaches from Palisade were commercially shipped to the Midwest. At the height of this activity, as many as 1.5 million bushels of peaches were shipped annually, Walker said.
Commercial shipping today is about 40% of what it once was, in part because of a terrible freeze in 1962–63 that wiped out orchards. Many growers pulled their peach trees, she said.
In the decades that followed, a lot of land was subdivided and vineyards were planted. The fruit stands and roadside sales of peaches that we know today also became popular, she said.
TWO
The Palisade area is one of the only commercial wine grape growing areas in the world more than 1,000 miles from an ocean, Walker said.
Grape growers here face different issues than growers elsewhere because of the elevation and climate, but the elevation and sunlight do make for sweeter grapes, she said.
About 90% of Colorado’s wine grapes are grown in the Grand Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA), which includes Palisade, and the West Elks AVA in the North Fork Valley.
The majority of Mesa County’s 27 wineries are located in the Palisade area.
THREE
The canals that ribbon the Grand Valley got their start in Palisade.
A major part of today’s canal system is the Grand River Diversion Dam, often referred to as the “roller dam,” that was built 106 years ago on the Colorado River in De Beque Canyon just east of Palisade, Walker said. It diverts irrigation water essential to agriculture and life in the Grand Valley.
The first canal completed related to the dam was the Grand Valley Canal, which takes water all the way to Fruita. Construction of other canals quickly followed.
The history of irrigation in the Grand Valley “is intricate and complicated,” Walker said.
FOUR
Wayne N. Aspinall grew up in Palisade.
To know Aspinall is to know the Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell, the Flaming Gorge Reservoir on the Green River, and the “Aspinall Unit” on the Gunnison River that includes the Blue Mesa Dam that created Blue Mesa Reservoir, Morrow Point Dam and Crystal Dam.
Aspinall, who served Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1949–1973, was the force behind legislation for these water storage projects and others.
“In the West, when you touch water, you touch everything,” Walker said.
Aspinall also left his mark on the Wilderness Act of 1964 and other legislation concerning, water and land in the West.
The federal building in downtown Grand Junction is named for him.
FIVE
While viewing the picturesque orchards and vineyards around Palisade, it’s easy to forget that one of the major players in the town’s history was coal mining.
Before Cameo was a shooting range and before it was power plant, it was the Cameo Coal Mine and one of more than a dozen coal mines in the area, Walker said.
From the 1880s to the first half of the 20th century, coal was just as much an economic driver for Palisade as agriculture, and many residents worked in both industries, she said.
The Cameo Coal Mine closed in 1969, the last to succumb changing times as more Americans began heating their homes with natural gas in the ’50s.
During its years of operation, however, Cameo produced a total of 1.2 million tons of coal, Walker said.