Apparently social distancing requirements don’t apply when it comes to people and mosquitoes.
Seeking solitude, the splendors of the Colorado high country in summer, and a respite from the drumbeat of news about the pandemic and politics, I returned over the Fourth of July holiday to a backpack route I first hiked a few years ago in the Flat Tops Wilderness. It’s a lake-filled loop involving the Marvine and East Marvine trails east of Buford, which is east of Meeker. My return trip confirmed my memories of how wonderful an outing it is, as long as you bring the bug spray.
The loop length measures at something over 21 miles, with some online commenters saying they traveled as far as 29, at least in one case due to getting disoriented on the flat, open terrain up top. While the loop can be hiked more quickly, it’s enjoyably done over three days, especially if you have in mind adding in another three miles or so roundtrip to take a side hike up 11,879-foot Big Marvine Peak, which I highly recommend.
The Flat Tops area north of Glenwood Springs and New Castle reminds me in many ways of Grand Mesa. Both are flattish-topped mountain regions offering plenty of areas for motorized travel, and both have plenty of mosquitoes. But the Flat Tops additionally offers congressionally designated wilderness for those seeking a more solitary experience.
On this loop, on a holiday weekend, I saw only a few hikers and a couple of commercially guided groups on horseback. Oh, and also a moose, in terrain that cried out as being moose country. It was a few miles up the Marvine Trail, in a delightfully wide and grassy valley where wide Marvine Creek gently tumbles down, with moose-beckoning willows lining its banks.
This loop hike is a tour of lakes, starting with serene Slide Lake about four miles in on my counterclockwise hike. The lake is bordered by wildflowers and with a picture-perfect giant boulder rising from its center.
About six miles in, travelers reach lower Marvine Lake. And just above that lies upper Marvine Lake. Both are sizable bodies of water that make a nice final destination in and of themselves for an overnight backpack or long day hike. I’ve now camped at the lakes twice after fairly late starts on my first day of hiking.
Marvine Trail, starting at around 8,100 feet in elevation, is a generally gentle climb to the Marvine Lakes, at 9,300 feet. It then charges quickly up onto the plateau of the Flat Tops, reaching Oyster Lake Trail at nearly 11,000 feet in about four miles. The payoff is that you end up generally above treeline, with rolling alpine terrain and wide-open views so different from the approach hike.
Upper Marvine Trail and Oyster Lake Trail pass numerous small lakes, some reflecting Big Marvine in the background. Oyster Lake Trail brings you to East Marvine Trail, where occasional erected posts help indicate the sometimes-faint route. After about a mile on East Marvine Trail I veered off diagonally across open terrain toward Big Marvine Peak.
On the peak’s north side, a set of switchbacks up the slope is visible if you look closely. The switchbacks easily deliver climbers onto the peak’s wide-open ridge for a comfortable hike to its top.
There, the distant vista includes everything from the Roan Plateau to the Elk Range around Aspen to peaks in the direction of Vail and Steamboat Springs. In a register jar at the summit of this modest mountain, I wrote, “For the Storm King 14.” This long July 4 weekend also was the anniversary of those firefighters’ deaths in a wildfire near Glenwood Springs in 1994. For 26 years now those lovers of the West and mountains have been robbed of the opportunity to continue enjoying them. That I can keep doing so deepens my appreciation for that opportunity and my sadness over what they have missed out on.
On my first trip I made the mistake of heading farther down the East Marvine Trail before setting up my second camp. Doing so leave hikers on a long stretch with little water available for camping and enjoying. This time, I stayed high, where it’s also prettier, and chose a spot by a lake just northeast of Big Marvine Peak. After setting up camp I enjoyed walking to nearby lakes, taking in the sight of an elk crossing the wide meadow below Big Marvine Peak in the late-afternoon light, and reacquainting myself with the hordes of mosquitoes I remembered from my second camp on my last trip here.
No problem, as long as I kept myself and my two canine companions slathered in DEET. But there was a period of panic when I couldn’t find my bug spray and envisioned misery the following morning involving packing up camp and hiking out defenseless from marauding mosquitoes wherever clothing didn’t cover my skin.
Ten minutes later, I’d located my bug spray treasure and all was well again.
A trail at the edge of the lake where I camped led me to East Marvine Trail, passing ever-more alpine lakes along the way.
Heading down, East Marvine Trail at one point drops down a pleasant, long contour along a steep, verdant slope below a cliff’s edge. It then becomes a lake tour once more as it passes a series of generally swampy ponds on the way back to the trailhead. I marveled at one that had feeding fish jumping out of it every few seconds, and pondered the promise this hike seems to hold for those with angling on their minds.
Back near the trailhead my pups cooled themselves off in East Marvine Creek. We’d left the mosquitoes behind, back up on the plateau, but I was sure I would be back sometime to visit them again.