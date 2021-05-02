Under the “Personal” and “Finger Nails and Hands” section of the 1950 Frontier Airlines stewardess manual there was a clear reflection of a different era.
“Since hands are constantly in view of passengers, special care should be given to keep them attractive and well-groomed. A shade of red nail polish which corresponds with uniform, shall be worn.”
It was a different time, and it was truly a new frontier back in 1950.
When Frontier Airlines recently announced it was adding Grand Junction as a destination, it was big news.
But Frontier and the Grand Junction tarmac actually have a long history together.
As the Frontier news broke two weeks ago, it stirred scintillating memories for a Grand Junction woman.
Memories of always wanting to fly; memories of a job that came and went like a batch of turbulence; memories of a long-ago time that have never drifted away.
Margie Webb has such fond memories of her short stint as a Frontier stewardess, she still has a framed photo of herself in uniform as well as that stewardess manual.
Yes, the term stewardess is outdated and eventually switched to the more gender friendly and politically correct term of flight attendant, but back then, that was the term for the female-only career.
“I was 20 years old and an Iowa girl,” Margie said, collecting those memories. “I always wanted to fly. I went to (University of Denver) for a while, until my money ran out.”
That’s when she decided to let her dreams take flight and applied at Frontier Airlines.
“I took the chance and got a job and started flying,” she said. “It wasn’t long after Frontier merged with Challenger Airlines.”
There’s a name few people will remember. Challenger was a small airline serving Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska that formed in 1940s.
By 1950, it was done when Frontier took it over.
For Margie, that dream of flying was realized and her first time on a plane was her training flight.
“I had never been on an airplane before. They said take this flight and this is your training,” she said with a laugh. “I watched the other stewardess and what she did and that was my training.”
Back then — which is the theme of this tale — things were far different than today’s air travel.
Margie gave another small laugh: “I went up, watched her, and she said it’s your turn tomorrow. The second day, I was on the job.”
The DC 3 was a smaller plane with rows of two seats each on both sides, and the trip from Denver to Grand Junction took seven hours.
Before you think that it was a super slow plane, it must be clarified that the plane actually stopped nearly everywhere on the trip: Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Cañon City and Gunnison to name a few, Margie said.
“It was such a wonderful experience,” she said.
She would often times just plop down next to a passenger and have a friendly conversation.
The friendly skies indeed, even though this airline didn’t grab that slogan.
“It was a much different time, there is no comparison with today,” she said with another laugh.
They didn’t have meals, so on those long trips, the pilots would call ahead and sandwiches would be delivered to the plane on the next stop.
Another big difference was the old planes were not pressurized, and with more ups and downs than a trampoline could provide, the result wasn’t pleasant at times.
“In those days, it wasn’t a pressurized plane, so we always had someone who was sick,” she said.
The planes had what Margie described as “cartons” tucked under the seats to take care of that unpleasantness.
But Margie never got sick, even as a newbie to the skies.
“I was too busy looking out at the scenery because I was never on a plane before,” she said.
The planes didn’t fly at a real high altitude, so there were plenty of things to look at.
“The pilots would point things out all the time too, like a herd of elk or things like that. It was like a tourist experience.”
Once the trips got longer, she started to think about moving on.
One route was Denver to Billings over to Salt Lake City, where they stayed the night, then on to Albuquerque. It made for a three-day trip.
So when they added a Phoenix flight, she decided it was time for her next dream take flight.
“I always wanted to get married. All the stewardesses were single, we couldn’t be married, it was a requirement,” she said.
Marriage was always Margie’s goal since she first arrived in Denver.
“I met my husband (Richard) on the first day I was in Denver,” she said. “He always said it was love at first sight.”
Those long trips kept her away from her fiancé for too long, so she decided to leave the airline industry after less than a year.
It was a pretty good decision.
Margie and Richard Webb will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 10. They have two children, five grandkids and five more great-grandkids.
However, when Margie read the headline that Frontier was returning to Grand Junction, memories came flying back to her.
“I was nostalgic when I heard they were coming back. It brought back some great memories.
“I was such a wonderful experience, I really loved it,” Margie said.