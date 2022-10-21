I’ve found myself thinking about transitions and the changes going on all around us.
Autumn is always a time where we shift from the hot sunny days of summer to the cooler shorter days of winter. While it is usually a gorgeous time of year here — although, what happened to September? — I always feel slightly melancholy watching the leaves turn color, the sun set earlier and fewer birds chirping.
Everything starts changing: the daylight, the temperature, our clothing, and even our foods. I like to eat seasonally, but I’m partial to the bounties of late summer.
We are so lucky to have the juiciest peaches, the sweetest corn and utterly divine tomatoes.
I find it a little challenging to start thinking more about root vegetables, squash and Brussels sprouts. I love all of these foods, but they take a bit more time and effort. (If I am making soup, buying pre-cut frozen squash is a huge time saver!)
I know many people love all things pumpkin spice and scented candles, but it takes me a while to settle into the shifts and changes.
I still want to be sitting outside at 8 p.m. enjoying fresh local produce and a glass of delightful wine from a nearby vineyard. I’m not quite ready for socks and coats and being inside on dark chilly evenings.
However, I know that soon I will be savoring a variety of delicious squashes such as acorn and butternut and my house will feel cozy with the smell of homemade soups and breads.
I love to sit by the fire with a wonderful novel and a glass of local port or cup of tea at the end of the day. There is a beautiful introspection that comes during this time as we naturally slow down, reflect and unwind.
More than 2,500 years ago, the wise Greek philosopher Heraclitus said, “change is the only constant in life.”
I try to stay aware of that fact and be appreciative of the various shifts and changes. Although the season may be changing, one thing that hasn’t changed is my love of food, family, friends and travel and writing about my explorations.
I wish you all a beautiful autumn and a delightful transition into the bountiful offerings of this special time of year.