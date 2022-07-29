With temperatures soaring into the upper 90s or higher for days on end, this is the time of year many people head to higher altitudes to camp, hike, fish, bike and explore.
Colorado is blessed with gorgeous mountains and plenty of outdoor activities. An of example of how those blessings can be combined is the 10th Mountain Division Hut Association. It's fascinating outdoor piece of Colorado history.
A group of skiers, including World War II U.S. Army veteran Fritz Benedict, formed the association in the 1980s to build and connect an amazing set of “huts” in the mountains for people to access year round.
There are now more than 30 huts that can be reserved and enjoyed. I encourage you to learn more about this group of people and the treasure we now have thanks to them (huts.org).
My husband has enjoyed visiting some of the huts over the years and shared with me a recipe he likes to bring for hut and camping trips.
It features smoked salmon that you can easily find at your local grocery store and feels fancy without being any work.
My children have fond memories of their dad preparing this meal on special camping trips together. (And I have lovely memories of taking a brief parenting break and having the whole house to myself!)
I reached out to our family friend, Alex (Reeves) Martin, to see what she is cooks with her family when they go camping.
She is an avid outdoorswoman with two young kiddos, a husband and a variety of animals. For her, the key to having fun with camping food is to prepare as much of it ahead of time and to keep clean up minimal.
“I prep as much as I can at home, including things like cracking eggs and transporting them in a jar to just pour out when needed,” she told me.
“I cook most of the meat at home and then warm up food at camp. My favorite meal to make are foil packets with meat, veggies and teriyaki sauce. Just chop, pour the sauce over, wrap in foil and toss in the fire to cook.”
Her kids say their favorite camping meal is “campfire nachos.” Yum!
I am hopeful these hot days of summer find you cooling off in one of the many beautiful sites in the mountains. Bring a fishing pole and catch your dinner, prepare the pasta recipe or be inspired by Martin’s tasty prepping techniques.
I wish you a delightful escape from the heat and a fun culinary adventure!