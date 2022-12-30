I like to set goals and intentions each year and want to share some of my 2023 food aspirations with you.
My bookcases are overflowing with food-related titles, and my mind is full of culinary ideas. Here are three of the books I want to read this year.
“Cook with Me” by Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli.
Guarnaschelli is truly a culinary inspiration, and her cookbook for the home cook looks beautiful. My goal is to read through it and then make her delicious-looking “Sage, Thyme, and Melty Gruyere Omelet.”
(Another goal would be to someday meet chef Guarnaschelli in person, but learning how to make her omelet seems like a more achievable goal for now.)
“The Complete Whiskey Course” by educator Robin Robinson.
I want to finally understand the differences between whiskey and bourbon, scotch and more.
This book is organized into 10 “classes” that should aid in a deeper understanding of this complex beverage. Plus, it looks like delicious fun!
“Soul Food – The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine One Plate at a Time” by Adrian Miller.
Colorado’s own former attorney-turned- soul food writer and James Beard award winner wrote this historic exploration. I’m planning on reading it and then making his “Summer Peach Crisp” recipe using delicious Palisade peaches. Yum!
I also look forward to interviewing him and learning more about his fascinating journey.
In 2023, I also want to continue to travel, explore new foods and meet some of the many talented people out there.
I am especially looking forward to Casa Bonita reopening in Denver with the gifted chef Dana Rodriguez at the helm!
Around the valley, it will be fun to go shopping at Grand Junction’s new Asian Market, 2493 U.S. Highway 6; dine in the new French restaurant downtown named Bistro 317, 317 Main St.; and taste the delicious wines at Palisade’s Blue Beryl Winery, 3587 G 7/10 Rd.
According to the new winery’s website, “blue beryl, also known as an aquamarine gemstone, is a precious stone mined in the beautiful mountains of Colorado. It was also named the Colorado state gemstone in 1971. Blue beryl is said to promote happiness and youthfulness, much like wine. It’s a stone that soothes the soul.”
Wow! Who doesn’t love that? Happiness, youthfulness, wine and a soothed soul? What a delightful combination!
Here’s a wish and a prayer for a terrific 2023 for all. Bon appétit!