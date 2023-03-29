By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
Special to the Sentinel
I recently had the honor of meeting the delightful Phil Rosenthal, of the Netflix series “Somebody Feed Phil.” When I realized he was going to be in Denver, I reached out to his wonderful press agent and she arranged an interview. Phil has been traveling around the world on a book tour about the hugely successful series and I was excited to have the opportunity to interview him.
If you haven’t watched it, “Somebody Feed Phil” is a charming and heart-warming show featuring Phil Rosenthal (also the creator of the hit series Everybody Loves Raymond). In it, he travels the world meeting new people and trying new foods. This show is an enjoyable way to experience things through his eyes, and wow are his eyes expressive! I love watching Phil’s various exuberant facial expressions when he eats something delicious.
During our interview, I told him about some Grand Junction friends of mine who had found fun and comfort in his show. At the beginning of the pandemic, local artists Ami and Britton Purser connected online with fellow artists in France. They all had young teen boys at home full-time and were trying to find ways to lift their spirits and keep them entertained. Ami noted, “Even though our kids didn’t share a common language, they all spoke ‘Phil.’ They took funny videos of themselves, trying food and making exaggerated ‘Phil faces.’ Phil’s playful humor connected us and gave us so much to look forward to during a rather scary and unpredictable time.”
Phil was delighted by this French/USA online pandemic bonding between these boys and their families. I talked about the joy his series had brought them and how they even made pizzas with toppings to look like his face. Oh, my how he loved that idea! He then asked his publicist to make sure we all received tickets for his Denver appearance at the Paramount Theatre. Shortly thereafter, my husband and I found ourselves joining the Pursers for the funny, charming and uplifting evening with Phil and an audience full of happy people.
One of my favorite quotations that night was when Phil said, “Food is the great connector and laughter is the cement.” I love how his hope and optimism combine with his playful delight. Phil’s deep love of family, friends, food, travel and laughter is an inspiration and one that lifts the spirit and warms the heart.
If you are interested in having some delicious fun making your own Phil pizza faces, Ami shared her mom’s recipe with me. Be creative with the toppings and send me photos of your creations. I’m sure Phil will be thrilled to know he was adding extra happiness to our valley in the form of your tasty pizzas. Buon appetito!
