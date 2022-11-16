111622-otc-allthingsfood2.jpg

COMMUNITY FOOD BANK/Special to the Sentinel

Frozen turkeys and hams are needed by the Community Food Bank as it seeks to help members of the community put Thanksgiving dinner on the table.
Download PDF Christine Gallagher sig
Christine Gallagher

By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER

Special to the SentinelThanksgiving is just around the corner and it is a time many of us start to think about all those delicious holiday foods.

111622-otc-allthingsfood1.jpg

CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel

Canned pumpkin, stuffing mixes, graham cracker pie crust and masa flour are on the Community Food Bank’s list of most-needed items for its Holiday Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Tags

Recommended for you