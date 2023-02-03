Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
ALL THINGS FOOD: Grand Valley chef, restaurant receive prestigious accolades

  • Updated
020823-otc-allthingsfood-peche1.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Matt and Ashley Chaasseur, at left in the back row, are shown with their team at Pêche, 336 Main St., in Palisade. Pêche is a semifinalist in the “Outstanding Hospitality” category of the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards.

Something exceptional recently happened in the Grand Valley!

A Grand Junction chef and a Palisade restaurant both received the tremendous honor of being semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards. These highly prestigious awards are often referred to as the Academy Awards of the food world.

Josh Niernberg
CHRISTOPHER TOMLINSON/The Daily Sentinel file photo

Josh Niernberg, chef and owner of Bin 707 Foodbar and Taco Party, is a semifinalist in the “Outstanding Chef”category of the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards. This is the second year in a row that Niernberg has been named as a semifinalist.
020823-otc-allthingsfood-niernberg2.jpg

CHRSTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel

This photo was taken during a recent dinner Christine Gallagher had at Bin 707 Foodbar, 225 N. Fifth St. The chef and owner of the restaurant, Josh Niernberg, is a semifinalist in the “Outstanding Chef” category of the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards.
020823-otc-allthingsfood-peche2.jpg

CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/

Special to the Sentinel

Christine Gallagher took this photo of some of the food she recently had at Pêche, 336 Main St., in Palisade. The restaurant is a semifinalist for a James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Award.

An error occurred