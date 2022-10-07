I amv delighted that the wonderful fundraiser, Empty Bowls, is returning on Saturday, Oct. 8.
This will be the 27th year Grand Valley Catholic Outreach’s Soup Kitchen has hosted the event and the first one in person since 2019.
Beverly Lampley, director of development and communications for Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, told me that more than 60 artists created the unique bowls, and 50 restaurants, cooks and farmers donated soup, desserts, bread and apple cider.
“The concept is an international nondenominational one to raise awareness for hunger and the need for arts education in our lives,” Lampley said.
Tickets cost $25 per person and can be purchased online or at the event and include your choice of bowl and food. All the money raised goes to feed the hungry in our valley.
Last year, Catholic Outreach served more than 39,000 meals locally. Every week of the year it provides hot lunches from Monday through Saturday. No identification is required and anyone who needs a meal will be served.
When our children were younger, we used to attend this fundraiser as a family. As part of raising awareness about hunger, the event involved everyone standing in line to get into the building. We used this waiting time to talk to our kids about how each day, people around the world stand in line to receive food that we take for granted in our home kitchen.
As part of the Empty Bowl experience, musicians from the Evergreen String Quartet and the Grand Junction Centennial Band will play music for people while they wait.
Inside, there will be hundreds of gorgeous unique pottery bowls from which to choose. Our children always loved that process and our kitchen has some beautiful bowls that remind us how fortunate we are to not have to worry about food insecurity.
I recently learned that my future son-in-law will be donating some of his pottery creations to his local Empty Bowls event. That made my heart happy, and I love that this is a tradition my daughter and her future husband will continue in their city.
Empty Bowls begins at 11 a.m., but people often start lining up earlier. The entrance is the front door of Catholic Outreach at 245 S. First St. The event ends at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at catholicoutreach.org/bowls.
If you are unable to attend, but would like to make a donation or volunteer, Catholic Outreach can be reached at 970-241-3658.
I look forward to seeing you at Empty Bowls!
Email Christine Gallagher at allthingsfoodchristine@gmail.com.
