BY Christine Gallagher
Special to the SentinelThis is that time of year when the days are short and we long for more sunshine and warmer weather.
BY Christine Gallagher
Special to the SentinelThis is that time of year when the days are short and we long for more sunshine and warmer weather.
It is not a coincidence that so many holidays in December feature candles and tributes to the sun.
Wednesday, Dec. 21, is officially the winter solstice and the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
Solstice is Latin for “sun” and “to stand still” and the winter solstice marks the beginning of winter. As of Thursday, Dec. 22, the days will start becoming longer again. Many people have special celebrations with candles and fire to mark this shift.
A Swedish holiday called St. Lucia’s Day was celebrated Dec. 13. This date was originally on the winter solstice back when the Julian calendar was used. When the Gregorian calendar was instituted, the winter solstice moved to Dec. 21, but the holiday stayed on Dec. 13.
As a child, I was always fascinated by this holiday featuring a young girl wearing a wreath with real candles on her head.
So dangerous! But yet an honor to be chosen.
Luckily, I’ve heard the candles are now mostly battery operated.
When my children were little, I found a wonderful book called “Celebrations! Festivals, Carnivals, and Feast Days from Around the World” by Barnabas and Anabel Kindersley.
On the cover was the little Swedish girl that I read about during my childhood! I loved teaching my children about the many holidays people celebrate and we had fun learning together.
I have always wanted to bake a St. Lucia Crown representing the crown worn by the girl and decided this was the year. I dusted off an old cookbook and went to work.
The crown is two-tiered, yeasted saffron dough with almonds and raisins inside. I spent an afternoon mixing the dough by hand, letting it rise in the warm sunlight coming through a window.
I braiding the dough and baking it and then covering it with a lovely powdered sugar and vanilla glaze. Our home smelled magnificent!
Candles were lit on top and we quickly devoured part of the sweetened bread. We gave most of it away to our friends before we ate it all in one sitting.
If you would like the recipe I used, please send me an email. I’m happy to share.
Other more well-known holidays that feature light and candles this month are Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and Christmas.
Many homes are aglow with light, joy, meaning and celebration. This is a great time to share food with friends, family, neighbors and anyone who could use a little extra cheer.
No matter what you celebrate or how you honor these longer evenings, I wish you a meaningful and delightful season.
Email Christine Gallagher at allthingsfoodchristine@gmail.com.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:26:36 AM
Sunset: 04:53:08 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:27:14 AM
Sunset: 04:53:29 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:27:51 AM
Sunset: 04:53:52 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: N @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:28:26 AM
Sunset: 04:54:17 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:28:59 AM
Sunset: 04:54:43 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: N @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:29:30 AM
Sunset: 04:55:12 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:30 AM
Sunset: 04:55:42 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.