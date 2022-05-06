ALL THINGS FOOD: Make your snacks pop with flavored popcorn

Special to the SentinelI recently attended a friend’s birthday party and was asked to make some fun and delicious gluten-free foods.
The party had a “glamping” theme (glamorous camping) and I wanted to come up with some playful foods that would be great outside.
I decided to experiment with flavored popcorn.
Growing up, my family ate popcorn regularly. Depending on the decade, we made popcorn on the stove with oil, in a special microwave container, in our air popper, and – on extremely special occasions – my parents splurged on the exciting Jiffy Pop for the stovetop.
If we were at a festival, we might have caramel corn and we always had popcorn at the movie theater.
When I was in college, my parents would send me a giant metal container filled with three popcorn flavors — butter, cheese and caramel corn — before finals.
As an adult, I’ve sometimes sprinkled popcorn with tamari or coconut amino acids, but that was the extent of my topping explorations.
But as a recently learned, it turns out that popcorn is a terrific vehicle for all kinds of delicious flavors!
For the party, I ended up making three flavors of popcorn: Smoky Chipotle Lime, Garlic Butter Sriracha and Tequila Margarita. They were all a hits and I still can’t decide which one is my favorite.
The margarita popcorn was super fun to make and included tequila and margarita mixer. It was sweet and delicious.
I’ve been enjoying the Garlic Butter Sriracha popcorn at home lately. It goes great with watching “Chopped,” “90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk” or some other reality TV show.
If you haven’t used sriracha before, it is a spicy chili sauce with Thai, Vietnamese and American histories. You’ve probably seen it in those distinct bottles with the rooster on them. It packs a heat punch, so start with just a little and increase if desired. I love spicy food, so my recipes tend to be on the hotter side.
Have fun experimenting with your own versions. The key is to layer the toppings so the flavor is evenly distributed and the popcorn doesn’t get soggy.
I used a sheet pan when I made the giant batches for the party, but you could also use a bowl and just put the popcorn in a single layer, then drizzle with your flavorings, add another layer of popcorn, etc.
To make the popcorn look even more festive, I bought some small, old-fashioned popcorn boxes.