Mesa County Partners recently had a pizza-making class for its youth and their adult mentors at Western Colorado Community College. Pictured are Isaiah, left, a youth in Partners’ program, and Tray, a student in the college’s culinary program.
Special to the SentinelI love to see how food is entwined in our lives. It’s one of the reasons I called this column “All Things Food.” Not only do we need to eat to survive and thrive, but so many activities, holidays and relationships have food somehow connected to them.
I am on the board of directors for Mesa County Partners, a local organization working hard to help the lives of youth in the valley through a variety of programs.
While attending a recent board meeting, an upcoming pizza-making class for kids and their mentors was announced. I immediately asked if I could join the class.
The class was held at Western Colorado Community College, 208 Blickman Ave., in conjunction with its professional culinary school. The college’s facilities are impressive, and I have enjoyed taking community cooking classes there over the years.
Kelly Reuss, director of student services, did a great job of welcoming everyone to the college’s professional kitchen.
Chef Deborah Henderson taught the class, and several of her culinary students assisted the kids and mentors in making pizza from scratch.
The kids loved learning how to throw the dough in the air and participating in the whole process. There were a variety of pizza toppings to choose from for everyone to make pizzas with personalized flavor profiles.
The culinary students were friendly and it was a delightfully delicious activity. There were smiles all around!
One of Partners’ mentoring case managers, Joe Funk, shared with me that there currently are 60 kids matched with mentors. The purpose of the mentoring program is to “provide a positive adult role model, establish communication, trust and respect, and increase youth’s self-esteem and outlook on life.”
The kids participate in two group activities each month with their mentors and also spend time with them weekly. It’s a wonderful bond that can bring joy to both the youth and the adult.
Unfortunately, there are another 70 children ages 7–17 on the list waiting to be matched with a mentor.
If you are an adult over 18 years old and would like to be a mentor, have fun and make a positive impact on the life of a child, please contact Partners at 970-245-5555 or go to mesacountypartners.org.
It could be the phone call that changes two lives for the better. And maybe you could even make some pizza together in the future.