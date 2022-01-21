By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
Special to the SentinelOver the holidays, we had family visiting with a variety of dietary needs. I wanted to make sure we pleased them all.
Cooking can sometimes be a challenge in these situations, so I thought it would be fun to explore some local businesses with diverse menus that could satisfy vegans as well as carnivores and vegetarians.
My eldest son, who has been away at college the past four years, thought this would be a challenging feat. But what he didn’t know was that the culinary scene here has changed a lot in the past few years.
Gone are the days when a salad might be the only thing on a menu for a vegetarian to eat. I was looking forward to surprising him.
One of the many places we tried was the Vietnamese restaurant Pho 88, 2463 Patterson Road. Everyone was happy with their choices, and I thought the veggie sandwich was particularly delicious!
The bread was toasted beautifully and featured a smoky sauce. Normally, I would not order a sandwich that featured tofu, but our vegan family member asked me to split it with her. I liked it so much I went back a week later and ordered it again.
I also had heard good things about the charming Copeka Coffee, 1012 N. Fifth St. I knew it had a variety of vegan options, and it didn’t disappoint. We ordered some food to go and our favorite was the avocado toast. I was pleased with the friendly service, funky décor and the foods made from scratch.
We all had dinner at No Coast Sushi, 1119 N. First St., one evening. No Coast has been expanding its vegan options over the past few years and much care, thought and skill have gone into its beautiful and delicious creations.
One could go back night after night and still order different options. Our vegan family member lives in New York City and was very pleased with all the choices around our valley. I was proud to get to impress her.
Lastly, I surprised our family at home on New Year’s Eve with a “grazing table” created by the talented Lindsey Carattini and Nibbles & Sips (facebook.com/NibblesandSipsLLC/). Carattini customizes the menu to meet vegan, gluten-free or other dietary requirements.
Her food displays are truly a tasty works of art. What a terrific way to bring in the New Year!
I love being able to bring people together around a table to share a meal. Finding common ground and enjoying time together is at the heart of relationships. My family was delighted to be surrounded by love while savoring these welcoming foods and creating happy memories.
Email Christine Gallagher at allthingsfoodchristine@gmail.com.