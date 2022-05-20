BY CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
Special to the SentinelI recently returned from a wonderful trip to Israel where I visited family and ate so much delicious food!
This was a special trip with my parents and husband. My mom had never been to Israel and my dad last visited 60 years ago as a young student returning from studying abroad in India.
I was eager to show them around and to revisit this beautiful place.
We were fortunate to visit on the last day of Ramadan and experience joyful families celebrating the end of fasting and Eid Al-Fitr in the northern town of Acco.
I had remembered eating some amazing falafel (small fried patties of garbanzo beans) at Falafel Arafe, a local restaurant run by a Muslim family.
I was worried my memory had exaggerated, but the falafel was as delicious, crunchy and spectacular as I remembered! They were fried to order and stuffed in a fresh pita along with beets, pickles, tomatoes, hot sauce and more.
During our trip we also experienced Independence Day celebrations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and watched parks around the country fill with families barbecuing, playing music and enjoying food and loved ones.
My parents met with a Christian friend in Bethlehem — he and my dad went to college in South Dakota together more than 60 years ago! — and shared a meal at a local restaurant.
In addition, we joyously welcomed in the Jewish Sabbath with family in their home in Jerusalem and treasured being together again.
One of my favorite dishes from this trip was discovered at a restaurant in Jerusalem.
In the United States, we tend to think of the chickpea dish, hummus, as a store-bought dip for vegetables. In much of the Middle East, it is also a homemade main dish with delicious flavors and complexities.
I ordered a mushroom hummus that was sublimely creamy and topped with perfectly cooked mushrooms, savory herbs and olive oil. My husband ordered one topped with spicy chicken. Homemade pita enabled us to scoop it up in perfect bites. Yum!
Unfortunately, this column doesn’t offer nearly enough space to explore all the food options I encountered while on this trip.
I took hundreds of photos at street markets, restaurants, grocery stores and in homes as I ate my way through the visit.
Olives, hummus, yogurt, spices, wine, olive oil, various breads, fresh produce and sunshine permeated the food.
I feel deeply grateful to have been able to visit and share in the multicultural experiences that are part of this sacred land.
