Rosaelia Romero Rodriguez talks about making tortillas while teaching a cooking class taken by Christine Gallagher when she was on vacation in Puerto Villarta, Mexico. Taking cooking classes while on vacation is something Gallagher seek out for the culinary and cultural learning and experiences they offer.
CHRSTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel
CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel
This is chiles en nogada, which is traditinally eaten in Mexico for holidays and special occasions.
One of my favorite activities is to take cooking classes when I travel.
It is fun to learn about different cuisines, cultures, histories and people. Through cooking and eating, we can appreciate so much about each other. And, of course, we have many more things in common than differences!
I recently traveled to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for a vacation. My husband and sons joined me in taking a wonderful five-hour cooking class with Rosaelia Romero Rodriguez and her lovely family.
Rosie’s Vallarta Cooking (rosiescooking.com) received great reviews and was the type of class I like with lots of hands-on experiences.
We chose to do the evening class, but she also teaches one that starts at the local market in the morning. I love those kinds of classes too, because you learn a lot and see all types of foods you’ve never tasted before.
In our class, we made three different salsas, a special rice, guacamole, homemade tortillas, traditional chile rellenos stuffed with cheese, chiles en nogada and a mouth-watering flan.
In addition, my guys had gone fishing that morning and caught a good-sized bonito. Rosaelia was gracious and let us bring the fresh fish and used it to teach us how to make ceviche. Our feast was spectacular!
For this class, one of my new experiences was making and eating a beautiful dish called chiles en nogada. It is traditionally eaten in Mexico for holidays and special occasions.
To make it, mild chiles are roasted and then stuffed with a mixture of nuts, fruits and ground meat. For those wanting a vegetarian option can simply leave out the beef.
A delicious cream sauce is poured over the stuffed chiles and topped with fresh pomegranate arils that pop with beauty and flavor.
There are many different versions of this recipe. and Rosaelia graciously gave me permission to share her recipe with you. She welcomes you to take a class with her if you are ever in Puerto Vallarta.
I encourage you to start looking around our town, other cities, states and countries for a cooking class. There also are many options online.
Have fun exploring unique culinary opportunities and delight in the experience of connecting with others through food.