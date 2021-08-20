There’s a new trail in the Grand Valley, but it’s not for biking or hiking.
It makes tracks to beer, benefiting local charities along the way.
The Grand Valley Ale Trail will officially launch on Thursday, Aug. 26, and it offers deals on beer and whiskey at 13 area businesses with three more to be added soon, said Carmen Shipley, president of Horizon Sunrise Rotary Club, which has organized this Ale Trail.
An event to celebrate the launch and to offer information about the trail will be from 5:30–8 p.m. Thursday at Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50.
For $20, “hikers” can access the a Donor Trail app with a Trail Pass featuring each of the participating businesses and their coupons — buy a beer, get a beer free, anyone?
The app also allows users to select one of four charities to receive proceeds from the Ale Trail. Those nonprofits are Meals on Wheels, Roice-Hurst Humane Society, The Center for Children and the Horizon Sunrise Rotary Club, which will turn around and give the funds to various other nonprofits in the Grand Valley.
The Ale Trail was idea developed by a Fort Collins Rotary club and has resulted in trails all over the country, Shipley said.
“We’re really hopeful that it will continue to grow,” she said and noted that as additional local businesses offer coupons, the app will automatically update so “hikers” can easily access the new discounts.
A Trail Pass and its coupons are valid for 12 months from the date of activation. The app and discounts went live at the beginning of August, so there’s no need to wait any longer to get on the trail.
For information, go to donortrail.com/gvat or plan to attend the launch event. And if you’re already on the trail, you can even use your Monumental BOGO coupon at this event, Shipley said.