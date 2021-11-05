“Curry Cauliflower Soup,” pictured here, and “Ma’s Mushroom Barley Soup” are two recipes I recommend from “The Cancer-Fighting Kitchen.” These photos are reprinted with permission from “The Cancer-Fighting Kitchen: Nourishing, Big-Flavor Recipes for Cancer Treatment and Recovery,” copyright 2009, 2017 by Rebecca Katz with Mat Edelson, Ten Speed Press, a division of the Crown Publishing Group.
“Curry Cauliflower Soup,” pictured here, and “Ma’s Mushroom Barley Soup” are two recipes I recommend from “The Cancer-Fighting Kitchen.” These photos are reprinted with permission from “The Cancer-Fighting Kitchen: Nourishing, Big-Flavor Recipes for Cancer Treatment and Recovery,” copyright 2009, 2017 by Rebecca Katz with Mat Edelson, Ten Speed Press, a division of the Crown Publishing Group.
“The Cancer-Fighting Kitchen” offers many recipes that will appeal not only to a person undergoing cancer treatments, but to their children, partners and friends.
This photo of “Chocolate Apricot Date Nut Truffles” is reprinted with permission from “The Cancer-Fighting Kitchen.”
Special to the SentinelMost of us know someone who has been diagnosed with cancer. Perhaps it’s a friend, a loved one or even yourself.
During the frightening and stressful time of diagnosis and treatment, it can be helpful to be supported with delicious, nutritious and comforting foods.
A few years ago, I took a cooking class with chef Rebecca Katz at an Integrative Medicine conference in San Francisco. The focus was on cooking nourishing foods for people undergoing cancer treatments such as chemotherapy.
Katz is not only a terrific chef, but a delightful person who has spent years researching ways to support people with food during the tremendous stress of cancer recovery.
I bought her cookbook, “The Cancer-Fighting Kitchen” and have started working my way through the recipes so I can use them to support my patients, friends and relatives during difficult times.
I’ve found that these foods are not only helpful to people during treatment for cancer, they are good for anyone who enjoys comforting foods.
Two recipes I recommend are “Ma’s Mushroom Barley Soup” and “Curry Cauliflower Soup.” Both feature Katz’s nourishing, electrolyte-balanced homemade soup broths and were hits with my family.
Katz recommends topping the cauliflower soup with her “Apricot Pear Chutney” and it really takes the soup over the top in terms of flavor. I also added some cashews to give it more texture.
Of course, treats can’t be forgotten! Chocolate makes many people smile, and that is an important thing to remember especially when you are helping to nourish someone going through difficulties.
Katz’s “Chocolate Apricot Date Nut Truffles” were easy to make and were delightful.
Dealing with cancer is an all-encompassing event in life for the person experiencing it and for their loved ones. Being able to lighten that burden for even a meal can be a great gift.
I encourage you to reach out to others and to cook for them or to ask them to cook for you when you are in need. Relationships and food help bring us together and allow us to share the challenges we face at various times in our lives.
“The Cancer-Fighting Kitchen” can be found in bookstores and online.