Dinner puzzle: Coronavirus forces us to eat from a problem-solving menu

The past few weeks have presented many challenges as we find ourselves in an unbelievable pandemic.
My husband, Fred, and I have decided not to run to the grocery store every time we need something and to make use of what we have stored in our freezer, refrigerator and pantry.
Here are some of the problems we have encountered and solutions we’ve come up with.
Some might put a smile on your face and others may give you ideas to try in your own kitchen.
n We ran out of bread. But we did have soon-to-be-outdated eggs in the refrigerator and found low fat, whole grain, somewhat icy waffles in the freezer. So we made egg waffle sandwiches.
n German bierocks — hamburger cooked in a skillet with onions and cabbage to make filling that is baked in the middle of a bread pocket — are a favorite of ours.
Unfortunately, we had all the ingredients except flour. We ended up putting the filling in corn tortilla shells with a touch of catsup.
n Breakfast idea: Leftover burger and cabbage hash with an egg on top. Fred gave it six out of five stars.
n I love peanut sauce on any kind of vegetable, so when I found a jar of peanut butter powder in the pantry, I decided to experiment.
I stir-fried some frozen cauliflower and broccoli pieces, onion and half a red bell pepper, and then I tossed the veggies with the peanut butter powder that I had mixed with a little water, soy sauce and a touch of sesame oil.
n Fred went shopping in the almost empty meat section of the grocery store and found a giant ham hock. He thought, “Wouldn’t bean soup taste good?”
It was a strange-looking ham hock with lots of meat and a long bone with an attached skinny bone — it turned out to be a ham shank!
I had celery, carrots and onion, but no canned beans. But wait. I searched the pantry and found some white, dry beans purchased during the “only home-cooked dry beans” phase of my life.
I cooked those beans in an Instant Pot, and added chicken broth and leftover sprouting, baby potatoes. It was the best soup we’ve ever had.
n Fred suggested French toast for dinner, but all the bread we found was looking tired and — yuck! — moldy. That wouldn’t work.
I found three ancient whole grain English muffins in our freezer and turned those into English muffin French toast with blueberry sauce and bacon.
The blueberry sauce was made from berries that also were in the freezer. I added to a saucepan about 1/3 to 1/2 cup water to 12 ounces of blueberries and a touch of honey.
I cooked this over medium heat until it started to simmer, then thickened it with a bit of cornstarch mixed with a little water.
For the French toast, I soaked the English muffin halves in beaten eggs (about one egg per muffin), then cooked them in a skillet on the stove.
This version of French toast turned out so good, I plan to make it for Easter brunch.
Email Dixie Burmeister at dixieb2882@gmail.com.