While walking three miles on a treadmill and watching a cooking show, I witnessed the making of a grilled cheese sandwich.
This wasn’t just any grilled cheese sandwich. Both sides of the two slices of bread used were grilled. I had to try it for my guy, Fred, the sandwich man who loves grilled sandwiches.
I didn’t even tell him I was trying it, but after the first bite he asked what I did differently or what was on the sandwich that made it so good.
Grilling bread on both its sides makes for a crispier, tastier sandwich. Try it for yourself on a busier day or when you just don’t feel like fixing a big meal. Call it Grilled Sandwich Night.
Grilled sandwiches can be filled with whatever you want. I like lots of veggies and sometimes fruits, but you could use all kinds of breads, veggies, proteins, cheese blends and more.
Our rule is that everything going inside the sandwich must be sliced very thin. It seems better that way, and now we can add double grilled bread to that.
BURMEISTER FAVORITES
Fred’s favorite: Whole grain bread or really good rye, swiss cheese with one slice on bottom topped with two thin slices of bunched-up deli ham, sweet onion and roasted peppers topped with Asiago shaved cheese blend.
Dixie’s favorite: One small, thin slice of swiss cheese topped with lots of fresh spinach, sweet onion, roasted peppers, a thick slice of cooked eggplant and any other vegetables on hand, topped with a sprinkling of shaved cheese blend or another thin slice of swiss. I like a good, dark brown crispy grill on my sandwich.
CHEESE VARIETIES
Whether you like your grilled cheese sandwich pure, or with additions, it is up to you.
We like variety: swiss, provolone, smoked gouda, pepper cheese — there’s so many. We can’t forget good ol’ American cheese that forever has made grilled cheese sandwiches a traditional favorite.
VEGGIE POSSIBILITIES
Roasted or uncooked, these vegetables are delicious additions:
n portobello mushrooms
n onions
n bell peppers
n pickled jalapenos
n tomatoes
n other peppers
n radishes
n sprouts
n sauerkraut (drained and patted with a paper towel)
n fresh spinach
n kale
n cooked eggplant
Don’t forget fresh herbs such as basil, thyme or rosemary.