I have a long list of fun Halloween food ideas that I’ve collected over the years.
One of those ideas is a recipe from Libby’s called Layered Monterey Pumpkin Dip that I discovered at verybestbaking.com.
I tested it on attendees at a fall event and just about everyone loved it, but had trouble identifying all the ingredients as it is hard for some to imagine pumpkin in savory dishes.
Pumpkin is extremely nutritious and adds a delicious richness that is undefinable when added to chili or beef stew. I must confess that I stockpile cans of pumpkin, since my pumpkin season goes beyond the holidays.
So here is the recipe for that dip, which is loved even by the skeptic, my husband Fred.
Layered Monterey Pumpkin DipFrom verybestbaking.com
1 15-ounce can Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin
1 8-ounce package reduced fat cream cheese (Neufchatel) at room temperature
3 tablespoons sliced jalapenos juice
1 8-ounce container low fat sour cream
1 4-ounce can diced green chilies
2 tablespoons chopped, sliced jalapenos
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
1 medium tomato, seeded and chopped
1 2 ¼-ounce can sliced ripe olives, drained
2 green onions, sliced
1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
Combine pumpkin, cream cheese, and jalapeno juice in medium bowl. Spread into 8-inch baking dish.
Combine sour cream, chilies, jalapenos and garlic salt in a bowl. Spread over the pumpkin mixture. Top with tomato, olives, green onions and red onion. Cover dish and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Serve with tortilla chips, or as we like to do, with lots of veggies to dip.
Dixie note: The degree of heat in the chiles and jalapenos that you use is up to you. I use medium heat. I also sometimes like to add finely chopped fresh garlic or use garlic paste in this recipe.For Halloween, I use a black platter for this dip and it all looks festive, especially surrounded by carrot fingers.
To make the carrot fingers, place a dab of cream cheese at one end of a baby carrot and press a sliced almond on top as the “fingernail.”
You also could create fingers using pretzel rods broken in half and the “fingernail” added to one end.