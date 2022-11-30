By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
Special to the SentinelI’m pleased to showcase another new global food offering in the Grand Valley, this one featuring Hmong food and the talented cook, Mee Lor.
Lor is the owner of Mee Hmong Cuisine food truck in Palisade and recently located to Palisade Street Eats, 702 37 1/10 Road, across the street from Plum Creek Winery. Her winter hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Hmong (pronounced “mung”) people originated in the mountainous regions of southwestern China and have their own language and culture. In the 1600s, many Hmong moved to other neighboring countries for more freedom. During the Vietnam War, many Hmong allied with the United States and later became refugees around the world. Lor was born in a refugee camp in Thailand and moved to the United States when she was only 2 years old.
Her mom taught her and her sister how to cook traditional Hmong recipes and the foods Lor makes are a fusion from the countries of Laos, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia.
“Since I was pretty much raised in the USA, I’m now featuring infused dishes with other types of cuisine. We offer a variety of traditional Hmong entrees such as our Ginger Stir Fry, Lah Mee Chicken, Curry and Bao Bao Ribs; however, you will also see tacos and sushi-like items,” she said.
A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of trying her foods with some friends. Everything we ordered was delicious!
I loved the fresh spring rolls bursting with vegetables and I paired them with her spicy peanut sauce (also available in mild). My friends enjoyed the flavorful “bangin’ pork” and we all savored the bountiful marinated tofu bowl.
Lor’s menu features photos and descriptions of her dishes and she has a rotating menu that includes vegetarian and nonvegetarian options.
When I asked why she chose Palisade for her food truck, Lor replied, “I’ve always lived in small towns and it’s one of the prettiest towns I’ve encountered. I thank Palisade for allowing me to be a part of the community. Never would I have thought I’d own a food business, but because it came to me organically, I know this is what I’m meant to do.
“I take a lot of pride in what I do, so it’s something that I’m proud of. We came to the USA with nothing and our parents brought us here to find our dreams. I am living proof that I am living the American dream.”
Join me in giving Lor and her family a warm welcome to our beautiful valley!
Email Christine Gallagher at allthingsfoodchristine@gmail.com.
