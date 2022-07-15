Farmers market season is in full swing now with fruits and vegetables already in or on the way.
When it comes to the Grand Valley, there are lots of options when it comes to checking out a local farmers market.
From Fruita to Palisade, here are your options.
Palisade Farmers Market: Every Sunday, along Main and Third streets downtown, the farmers market welcomes hundreds,if not thousands of visitors to check out farm-fresh goods, as well as a variety of crafters and artisans. Don’t forget to take home some kettle corn or a tasty pastry too! A number of food trucks will also be one hand. Downtown businesses and art galleries will also be open for visitors. Live music will also be playing.
The farmers market goes from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
As was reported in The Daily Sentinel last month, this year’s Palisade Farmers Market has 15% more vendors than last year.
This farmers market was also nominated for USA Today’s fan favorites last year.
“There were 20 farmers markets nominated throughout the country,” Todd Widegren, geographic information system coordinator for the Town of Palisade, said in a Sentinel story earlier this summer. “We were by far the smallest, and we ended up placing third.”
The Palisade Farmers Market’s final day is scheduled for Oct. 9.
Fruita Farmers Market: Hosted by the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce, the Fruita Farmers Market features local produce and goods as well as live music in a morning market that goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday The Fruita Farmers Market is located at Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St.
The Fruita Farmers Market is set to go through September.
F.A.R.M. Market at Cross Orchards: This farmers market gives people two opportunities to stop by and check out all the vendors with goods from farmers, artisans, and food trucks.
In case you didn’t know, this famers market is organized by the Farm and Ranch Market, which is where the F.A.R.M. comes from.
Located at the Cross Orchards Historic Site and Museums of Western Colorado, 3072 F. Road, F.A.R.M. is open Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
F.A.R.M. will remain open through Oct. 15.
Market on Main: This market is every Thursday in downtown Grand Junction on Main Street; thus the name Market on Main. It’s an evening extravaganza that goes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Lots of farm and artisan vendors are always on hand, as well as a variety food trucks and music for your entertainment.
Downtown Grand Junction estimates that around 5,000 people come to Market on Main every week. One quick reminder, a city ordinance doesn’t allow pets at downtown events.
This market ends Sept. 8.