I began to wonder, could all these possibly go together in one salad?
My husband, Fred, gave me his rather doubtful look that says, “Here she goes again.”
I Googled it and discovered I’m not the only one who has thought of this combination.
The salad I made, using my old peach vinaigrette recipe, was a hit.
Fred ate two good-sized helpings.
What more can I say?
Unfortunately, this year many peach growers in the valley were greatly impacted by the devastating freeze last spring.
I was assured that while the number of peaches to be shipped out of the valley would take a hit, there would still be peaches here at fruit stands and farmers markets.
As promised, the peaches are here, and recently I made that salad I found a couple years ago.
It was as good as we remembered.
Email Dixie Burmeister at dixieb2882@gmail.com.
Tomato, Peach, Corn, Basil Salad with Peach Vinaigrette
The way we like it.
2 large or 3 medium garden tomatoes, medium to large dice
2 large or 3–4 medium Palisade peaches, medium to large dice
2–3 ears of fresh, local corn, cut off the cob
1–2 cups fresh basil leaves, cut if using large leaves
Shaved Parmesan (But this time I had a shaved three-cheese blend of Parmesan, Romano and Asiago and it worked just fine)
Salad greens, your choice
Red onion, thinly sliced (optional)
Pecans, chopped (optional)
When cutting up peaches and tomatoes, use at least a medium dice — if diced too small, they make too much liquid in the bowl.
Place peaches, tomatoes and corn in a bowl and season with salt and pepper if you like.
Add basil just before serving on layer of greens.
To serve: Place greens on platter, then the salad mixture on top. Add a few sliced red onions, sprinkle shaved cheese over all and garnish with whole or chopped pecans if desired. Drizzle dressing over salad.
Note: You could add a jalapeno or fresh bell peppers, if you like. Chicken, pork or seafood goes well with this salad.
Peach Vinaigrette
Keep in mind, you can make this sweeter or not so sweet, add more or less garlic, peaches, vinegar, oil or basil to taste.
You can even spice it up a bit with little cayenne pepper.
1 large or 2 small peaches. I do not peel them, just wash them.
1–2 tablespoons fresh basil
1/3 cup olive oil
1/4 cup white or golden balsamic vinegar
1–2 cloves garlic, peeled/sliced
1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper (or to taste)
Honey, a dab if you taste and think it’s needed
Blend all these ingredients using a blender. Store in the refrigerator.