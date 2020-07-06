I’ve got some exciting garden news to share, and I’ll try not to be too boastful.
In the past week, I harvested more peppers than I ever have for a whole summer!
I picked six Anaheim, five chilaca peppers, two jalapenos, one lilac bell and one light green/yellow bell pepper.
I realize those are not record-breaking numbers for some of you (yes, I heard those chuckles).
But I have never had success growing peppers until this year.
I also can add to that harvest a beautiful slicer tomato and about 25 sweet, juicy yellow/gold cherry tomatoes.
Chilaca peppers are new to my garden this year. I discovered them last year when a friend, who is an amazing gardener, gave us some of the treasures from his garden. It included some weird-looking, 6- to 9-inch-long peppers that were skinny, kind of wrinkly and very dark green, almost a poblano color.
They had a smoky, mild-to-medium heat that I learned was typical of mature chilaca peppers. They are tasty at any stage of growth and our early ones have a milder flavor.
I hear they are popular dried and used in mole sauce. I will have to try that.
Anaheim peppers are a favorite of my husband, Fred, and he is always hopeful our plants will produce more than two or three peppers.
This year it happened, which means we can make his favorite stuffed Anaheim peppers with a chilaca or two added to the stuffing.
n
Email Dixie Burmeister at dixieb2882@gmail.com.
Stuffed Anaheim Peppers
6 Anaheim peppers (mild heat for Fred)
1 pound 93% lean ground beef
1/2 cup refried beans (sometimes a little more, it depends upon the variety)
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
1 medium onion finely minced (we use sweet onions)
Shredded cheddar (amount is up to you)
Optional: Jalapeno pepper or pepper of your choice, sliced and seeded and added to taste
Optional: I tested adding a couple chilaca peppers, sliced and seeded
Seasonings: This is very flexible. Recently, I used 1/2 package taco seasoning, with half the water called for in the instructions. Then I added medium heat La Victoria bottled sauce to taste.
Another seasoning option is to omit the taco seasoning, add 1/2 cup of salsa or so (more if mixture seems too thick). Then add authentic chili powder to taste.
Split Anaheim peppers lengthwise, remove seeds and ribs, and set aside.
Cook ground beef. When it is nearly done, mix in refried beans along with garlic, onions, hot peppers (if you like) and seasonings. Mix well and cook until onions are firm but tender.
Lay Anaheim peppers on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Stuff the peppers with the filling — I tucked in chilaca slices on top. Bake in a 375-degree oven for about 15 minutes, then sprinkle peppers with shredded cheddar and place back in the oven until cheese melts.
Serve with cilantro, garnish with sour cream, lime slices, avocado slices, salsa or sliced green onions.