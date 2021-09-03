By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
Special to the SentinelAs I recently prepared to take my youngest child to college across the country, I kept thinking about empty nest metaphors and what it means to have your child fly away.
I found seven definitions when I looked up the definition of “flight.” “An act of flying” is the definition we use regularly when thinking of birds or airplanes. Another definition is “the swift passage of time.”
Watching my children grow up and fly away has been an extremely bittersweet experience. I’m so proud of them and their accomplishments, but I am sad for myself that they are so far away.
I wish they were just a flight away, but it takes at least two flights to get them home for hugs and homemade cooking.
In honor of all these flights, I decided to test out another definition of the word: “a selection of small portions of a particular type of food or drink intended to be tasted together for the purpose of comparison.”
I decided to try a variety of drink flights — I know, this is a rough job!
I visited Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, and San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., in Montrose and tried beer flights.
Each flight was about the cost of one beer and included four samples of beers of my choice. They included descriptions of the beers and were a great way to learn and try new flavors.
(I once tried a beer flight in Alaska that featured a pine beer. Definitely not drinkable past the first sip, but still fun to experience.)
If you wanting a wine flight, 626 on Rood, 626 Rood Ave., offers a variety to choose from on its menu. These flights change regularly and feature wines from around the world.
I paired mine with a delicious coconut curry dish and deep-fried, locally foraged mushrooms.
Are you looking for something a little stronger? Then I would highly recommend trying one of the many scotch/whiskey flights at The Goat and Clover Tavern, 336 Main St. I like a stronger, peaty taste, but there also were lighter ones available. I recommend pairing a flight with the tavern’s goat cheese artichoke dip while sitting outside on a beautiful evening.
So as I get ready to watch my baby bird take flight to college and U.S. Air Force ROTC — oh my, there’s another flight reference I hadn’t thought about! — I wanted to toast him and all the other people out there who are spreading their wings and trying new adventures.
Cheers! L’Chaim! Slainte!