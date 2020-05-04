While keeping up with my to-do list during the recent stay-at-home directive, I’ve been going through stacks of beautiful cooking magazines that I’ve had for years.
I’ve had them stashed, some secretly, out of my husband’s view. My intention was to open up space on bookshelves and in my magazine secret-hiding place.
However, I made the mistake of flipping through the pages of some, drawn in by the appealing covers. In one 18-year-old magazine, I discovered a beautiful rhubarb recipe. And I, with a bag of fresh rhubarb so kindly dropped off at my door by friends, was completely taken in by a rhubarb bar made with a rhubarb-custard filling.
I love custard. I love rhubarb. I googled and found all kinds of recipes for rhubarb bars. I had to try some on my husband, Fred, and my mom and my rhubarb “suppliers.” They all gave these a thumbs-up.
Rhubarb Bars with Custard Filling
Crust:
1 1/3 cups flour (Sift before measuring)
½ cup sugar (I use Splenda sweetener for half to cut calories)
1 stick butter (Use right out of refrigerator and cut into 8 pieces)
Dash of salt
Measure out flour, add salt and sugar, and whisk together. Cut cold butter pieces into flour mixture until distributed throughout to make a crumbly texture. Grease the bottom and sides of a 13- by 9-inch baking pan. Press mixture over the bottom of pan. Bake in a 350-degree oven until the crust reaches a light tan color, about 15–20 minutes. Remove from oven to add filling.
Custard filling:
1½ cups sugar (I use half Splenda, half sugar)
1/3 cup flour
3 large or extra-large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1½ cups low-fat milk (Whole milk also OK)
5 cups fresh or frozen rhubarb cut into ½-inch pieces (Do not thaw frozen rhubarb before adding to recipe.)
Beat flour, sugar, vanilla and eggs together. Add rhubarb, mixing well. Spread over crust and bake in a 350-degree oven for about 45–50 minutes or until set. If you are using frozen rhubarb, it takes a little longer for custard to set. When set, remove from oven and let cool.
Topping:
8 ounces block cream cheese (1/3-less fat OK)
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup Splenda
¼ teaspoon vanilla
1 cup whipped cream or whipped topping
Using a hand mixer, beat together cream cheese, sugar, Splenda and vanilla until well-blended. Fold in the whipped cream or whipped topping. Spread over the cooled bars, refrigerate until serving.