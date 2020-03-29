On a normal March weekday morning, Jon St. Peter likely would be busy with students, food preparation and managing Western Colorado Community College’s Chez Lena Restaurant.
Tuesday morning this week, however, the culinary arts professor and certified executive chef was in his greenhouse watching springtime shoots reach for sunshine. He was still thinking about food, of course.
Shopping for food and cooking increasingly have been on the minds of many people in the Grand Valley and across the nation as they have hurriedly tried to stock up on what they might need or want before isolating themselves against COVID-19.
Considering this, St. Peter had a few helpful tips for shopping and preparing food to suit these times and even the days beyond them.
Tip 1: Go to your pantry and take a solid inventory.
“Be aware of what you have,” St. Peter said.
Make a list of everything so you can start planning how to use it.
As you make that list also “be aware of the entirety of a product,” he said.
For example, if you have broccoli, count both the crown and the stem for use. That stem can be peeled and cooked instead of discarded. Find a way to use it, he said.
Part of seeing how much you have is to shift your mindset from one of scarcity to one of abundance, he said.
If you don’t have yellow onions, and you do have green onions, then find a way to cook with them instead, he said.
Tip 2: Figure out what you actually need.
How many boxes or bags of rice will you or your family cook and eat in the next two weeks?
Because unless you’re going to distribute rice to your entire neighborhood, you probably don’t need to buy 100 pounds of rice, St. Peter said.
It could go bad before it’s all used, and there’s no benefit in that, he said.
Put together a shopping list based on what you know you will use and you know you will eat. Don’t let fear drive you, he said.
Tip 3: Employ technique-based cooking.
There is more flexibility with food when you think in terms of cooking technique, St. Peter said.
This means thinking about grilling, braising, steaming, sautéing, roasting, smoking and so on.
St. Peter recently was given some sunchokes, also known as Jerusalem artichokes, so he was considering his options for the starchy root vegetable based on technique.
He could slice them up, toss them with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast them.
He could simmer them and turn them into a risotto, which is what his students did at Chez Lena.
“You can Google a thousand recipes,” he said.
There is plenty of information online or in books about cooking techniques and this is a great opportunity for expanding your knowledge about this or even other subjects, he said.
It’s about discipline, and “you have to say, I have to go down this road,” St. Peter said. “Pick a subject and start to grow in it.”
Tip 4: Be considerate of others when shopping.
If there are two packages of butter left on the shelf at the grocery store, intentionally leave one for someone else.
“I’m conscientiously choosing not to take the last one,” St. Peter said. “If everyone would do that it’s going to ease the burden across the board.”
Shopping emotionally is letting fear drive your decisions and giving in to a scarcity mentality, he said.
Instead, think about what you can do with the one package of butter and find other items you might be able to use in place of what you don’t have, he said.
You could try a new-to-you product or produce item in better supply at the store, also allowing you to expand your knowledge, St. Peter said.
Tip 5: Consider growing some of what you need.
Start small with a few pots on the porch for growing herbs and some veggies, for example, St. Peter said.
And if you happen to get your hands on seeds for lettuces and spinach and plant them soon in your back yard, you could have salad in four weeks, he said.
Grow from there if you like, perhaps along the lines of a Victory Garden, or choose to support local farmers, who will likely have produce to sell in May, he said.
Using an abundance philosophy, you could even look around yourself right now and likely find food masquerading as weeds. Dandelion, purple mustard and common mallow greens that haven’t been sprayed with a chemical are all edible, he said.
With a little research, if you’re not familiar with those plants, you can find them and make them part of dinner.
St. Peter is happy to share his experiences and answer questions via email at jstpeter@coloradomesa.edu.