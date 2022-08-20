For the Record: Aug. 20, 2022 Aug 20, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalBrady Sartain and Alicia Hill, Clifton, a son, July 28.Amanda Graham, Grand Junction, a daughter, Aug. 2.Delta HealthChris and Gina Abbott, Delta, a daughter, Aug. 6.marriagesJustin Russell Reid and Nicole Suzanne Bly, Aug. 6.Phillip Richart Brown and Stacy Danielle Jones, Aug. 8.Tyler Edward Hicks and Jessica Mary Bowes, Aug. 8.Viola Joan Inskeep and Christopher John Duttenhefer, Aug. 6.Wynter Shay Dewester and James Alexander Masterson, Aug. 8.Lisa Rae Johnson and Taylor David Huskey, Aug. 9.Jacob Allane Haydon and Wanascha Thananthong, July 31.Traci Dawn Stapleton and Michael Allen Jones, July 29.Anne Frances McCorkle and Jason Matthew Linger, Aug. 9.Ivette Morales Landeros and Hebert Orlando Velazquez De Leon, Aug. 10.Casey Marie Haas and Kyle Edward Drumm, July 30.Kevin Blaine Wade and Lori Jo Sheets, Aug. 11.Paul Vincent Manzella and Courtney Marie Shreves, Aug. 11.Preston Wayne Bergstrom and Shyann Marie Nielson, Aug. 11.Hozy McCoy Davis and Carmen Cecilia McCleary, Aug. 12.Andrew Steven Baron and Heather Dawn Young, Aug. 12. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Carmen Cecilia Mccleary Wayne Bergstrom Andrew Steven Baron Heather Dawn Young Chris Courtney Marie Shreves Gina Abbott Recommended for you More from this section Prior Diagnoses Influence Dermatopathologists' Interpretations Emma Watson dating Sir Philip Green's son? Pregnancy Can Be Anxious Time for Women With Epilepsy Day Precip Temp Sat 24% 61° 83° Sat Saturday 83°/61° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:31:55 AM Sunset: 08:02:09 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sun 30% 61° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/61° Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 30% Sunrise: 06:32:50 AM Sunset: 08:00:46 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 63° 91° Mon Monday 91°/63° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:45 AM Sunset: 07:59:23 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 65° 91° Tue Tuesday 91°/65° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:34:40 AM Sunset: 07:57:58 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 66° 93° Wed Wednesday 93°/66° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:35:35 AM Sunset: 07:56:33 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 20% 65° 91° Thu Thursday 91°/65° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:36:29 AM Sunset: 07:55:07 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 15% 64° 90° Fri Friday 90°/64° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:37:24 AM Sunset: 07:53:40 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business