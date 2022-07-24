Cheryl Harley-Volz scrutinizes a grizzly bear from across the room.
“It’s a crazy, crazy media,” she said with a shake of her head. “I have to woo it. I can’t command it.”
She is referring to alcohol ink, which in this piece of art bursting in rusty reds and orange browns, greens and yellows to create the form of a bear. Its fur barely conceals the faces of five other bears.
How she was able to pull it off, “Lord only knows, and I mean that literally,” Harley-Volz said. “I feel God’s presence when I work. It’s my happy place.”
Harley-Volz and her husband, Mike Volz, currently live in Fruita, where she tends a large garden and creates art with pencils, graphite and alcohol ink.
The 75-year-old artist recently sent off four of her pieces to be part of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show and Sale that opened with Thursday reception as part of Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
She is one of only 50 artists nationally who were asked to be part of the show focused on artwork depicting the American West. That theme is perfect for Harley-Volz, who specializes in Western images: cattle and sheep, horses, cowboys and wildlife.
“Normally, it’s got to have hair and a heartbeat for me to do it,” she said. “I do pets and cats and kids, horses and cows. I’ve even done chickens.”
But she’s a former professional barrel racer, and western subjects inspire her the most, she said.
For a long time, she tried to figure out how to get her artwork into the Frontier Days show. She competed in the rodeo for years, however the details about how to enter the art show eluded her no matter how much she looked.
Then one of her pieces won an award in an American Plains Art exhibition and an invitation to the Frontier Days show was extended. “Oh, so that’s how you get into Cheyenne,” she said with a laugh as she told the story. “It’s elite. I’m very blessed.”
Three of her pieces for the show are of cattle and the fourth depicts a cowboy branding a calf, smoke rising and swirling around his figure.
She is hopeful one will catch an award, but knowing what piece that might be “is like fly fishing,” she said. “What are they going to like?”
In recent years, she has knuckled down on the business side of her art, turning her pencils away from the forms of border collies and longhorns to create homemade spreadsheets. “It’s as big as the art itself,” she said.
Her art is in a few galleries, but for the most part her work sells by word of mouth. Sometimes that’s along the lines of her husband talks, and people buy.
Once, while they were campground hosts up in Wyoming, they had this rather large piece of a grizzly bear with them. It was a “magnificent piece,” but it was kind of a hassle to cart around and too expensive to ship to a show, she said.
Mike Volz was out talking with visitors at the campground one day, and next thing she knew a couple was at the Volzes’ campsite to see her artwork. Then that couple told their friends about the art, and soon the grizzly was sold.
“You never know where or when,” she said. “That’s a God thing.”
“We’ve had pieces in everything from coffee shops up,” Mike Volz said. “You never know. It’s just fun to see how God blesses us with what she does.”
Harley-Volz works on her art every day, sometimes on the creative side, sometimes on the business side. “Time is money, kiddo. Pencils aren’t going to pay for themselves,” she said.
This summer, Harley-Volz and her work can be found nearly every Saturday at the Fruita Farmers Market at Reed Park, and she is strategizing about what shows to enter for the rest of the year.
One of her favorites is the Meeker Classic Sheepdog Trials International Art Show, which she has participated in for years. She loves watching the working dogs and it’s good to go and get photos she can draw from.
She also is eyeing the Mountain Oyster Club Contemporary Western Art Show in Arizona, in November. The alcohol ink grizzly will likely go to that show, she said.
It’s her husband’s current favorite. “I like the vivid colors in that one,” he said. “Each piece she makes just amazes me.”
For information about Harley-Volz and her artwork, go to charleyart.net.
The Frontier Days art show will be open for viewing from July 22 through Aug. 14. For information about the show, go to cfdartshow.com.