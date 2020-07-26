Walk a mile in someone else’s shoes and then you might, just might, understand him or her.
But in some cases, those shoes need to be switched for a wheelchair, hearing aids, a white cane or maybe something not so obvious.
Which brings us to the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law 30 years ago today, and prohibits discrimination against those with disabilities and ensures those with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as other Americans.
In honor of the 30th anniversary, we asked folks at the Center for Independence, which provides advocacy, training and access to a variety of services for those with disabilities living on the Western Slope, to give us some suggestions of books or films that offer insight or perspective on the ADA or having a disability.
“Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution”
This Netflix original documentary starts at Camp Jened in the Catskills in the 1970s, where teenagers with disabilities had the freedom to be themselves. They realized that their lives and the lives of others with disabilities could and should be better.
The camp was part of what led to the Independent Living Movement, civil rights protests in Washington, D.C., and eventually to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The portrayal of the camp is one that Joanne Stamp, low vision and senior services program manager for the Center for Independence, can relate to as she works with clients with low vision.
When people who have disabilities are with each other on outings or trips, they understand and support each other in a way that doesn’t happen in other situations, she said. No one is looked at as different.
The history and footage the documentary shares also impressed her. “It blew me away that they went to Washington,” she said.
“Crip Camp” (2020) is rated R. It was directed by James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham.
Erik Weihenmayer
“I’m just impressed by him,” Stamp said. “Everything that he’s done. He’s done more than many people who have got sight.”
Weihenmayer lost his vision at age 13 to retinoschisis. In 2001, he became the first blind person to summit Mount Everest.
Stamp heard him speak at a conference where he showed a photo of himself and friends rock climbing. One of his friends was an amputee and the other was hoisting himself up the rock in his wheelchair, she said.
Weihenmayer is the author of “No Barriers: A Blind Man’s Journey to Kayak the Grand Canyon” and “Touch the Top of the World: A Blind Man’s Journey to Climb Farther Than The Eye Can See.”
He also founded No Barriers USA, which provides all kinds of opportunities and inspiration. For information, go to nobarriersuesa.org.
“My Left Foot”
This biographical film is about Christy Brown, who was born with cerebral palsy and could only control his left foot, which he used to paint and write.
Linda Taylor, executive director for the Center for Independence, likes the film for two reasons.
The first is because it is about “an individual who was raised in rural poverty in Ireland and how tremendous his will was to be an individual and how he shows that throughout his life,” she said. “He was quite the individual.”
The second reason is Brown’s mother, who was a powerful force in believing in him and what he was capable of becoming.
“My Left Foot” (1989) is rated R and stars Daniel Day-Lewis as Brown. The film won Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.
“The Pretty One” by Keah Brown
“Keah Brown, a young black author with cerebral palsy, writes about self-love in her book “The Pretty One,” wrote Sandra Clark, vocational case manager, in an email.
“She is also the creator of the hashtag #DisabledAndcute, a viral campaign inspiring advocacy and exploring what it means to be black and disabled in a mostly able-bodied white America.”
Brown’s website is keahbrown.com.
“Children of a Lesser God”
Taylor recommended this film because not only is the female lead character deaf, but the actress who plays her is deaf. Many of the other actors in the film also are deaf, she said.
“It’s a love story. It’s a drama. It’s a powerful story of human relationship, but it was played by people who are deaf,” Taylor said.
“Children of a Lesser God” (1986) is rated R. It stars Marlee Matlin and William Hurt in a story about a speech teacher at a university who falls in love with a janitor who is a woman who is deaf. Matlin won an Oscar for Best Actress for the movie.
Agatha Christie
“Author Agatha Christie couldn’t even balance her own checkbook due to her learning disability, believed to be dysgraphia,” wrote Clark.
“She had a hard time spelling correctly, as a self-proclaimed ‘extraordinarily bad speller’ and was not good about remembering numbers, but her learning disability did not hold her back,” Clark wrote.
Christie wrote 66 detective novels, a number of short story collections, a play and six more novels under a pseudonym. Billions of her novels have been sold around the world.
“Susan Laughs” by Jeanne Willis
“Susan Laughs” “tells us in simple rhymes how a little girl named Susan goes about her day laughing, playing, at times being scared or working hard, and it isn’t until the end of the book that we are shown Susan using her wheelchair,” Angela Hyde, marketing intern, wrote in an email.
“This book allows readers to simply enjoy the very human ups and downs everyone faces, without tying those ups and downs to someone’s disability — we’re all people first!” Hyde wrote.
“When My Worries Get Too Big” by Kari Dunn Burron
This is “a helpful book for children who experience larger than average feelings of anxiety, anger or have been diagnosed with ADHD,” Hyde wrote.
“Oftentimes, things can get overwhelming, especially when your different-than-typical brain works a mile a minute! Imagine being young with a brain that fast.
“This book helps children who feel this way to learn calming techniques, self-awareness, and emotion management in easy to understand, interactive ways.
This book is most recommended to children on the autism spectrum,” Hyde wrote.
“50 First Dates”
“I love the movie ‘50 First Dates.’ I didn’t think I would. I wasn’t sure how they would handle the topic,” wrote Denice Roberts with assistive technology services, in an email.
“50 First Dates” (2004) tells the story of a man who meets a woman with short-term memory loss. Each day he must find a way to get her to fall in love with him.
“I was impressed that he loved her so much that he figured out a way for her to face each day,” Roberts wrote.
“50 First Dates” is rated PG-13 and stars Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler.
“A Beautiful Mind”
This is another biographical film. It’s about John Forbes Nash Jr., a mathematical genius diagnosed with schizophrenia.
What strikes Taylor is “just how powerfully personality and disability are aligned in this movie.”
“I really love the fact that you as the audience saw the people he saw,” Taylor said. “And you kind of don’t know that they are his reality until you are further on in the movie.”
“It was sort of that inside out feeling. It put you in his place as opposed to being the audience,” she said.
“A Beautiful Mind” (2001) is rated PG-13 and stars Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly.
The movie won four Oscars including Best Actress, Best Director and Best Picture.