When Dorothy Phelps became a mother, World War II had been over for only a year.
When her daughter, Claudia Markuson, became a mother, Watergate was in the news.
The year her granddaughter, Alisha Hull, became a mother, “Jurassic Park” was released in theaters and the World Trade Center was bombed.
And the year her great-granddaughter, Brittany White, became a mother, the Apple Watch went on sale and NASA found evidence of water on Mars.
Times have changed in four generations, but in some ways they’re still the same. For Mother’s Day, this family of moms has given us a peek into motherhood and the ties that bind them together.
Dorothy Phelps
Age: 96
Becoming a mother: “She got married when she was 16 and my dad was 10 years older than her. My grandparents said no, no, no, but little Dorothy said yes, yes, yes,” said Claudia Markuson, sharing about her mother, Dorothy Phelps, who suffers from dementia.
“Dad went into the Army Air Corps right after they got married and was overseas for World War II while Mom was working. That was before kids,” Markuson said.
Dorothy and Oliver Eugene “Gene” Phelps lived in Denver and had two daughters: Sandy was born in 1946 and Claudia five years later. Sandy died several years ago.
Kids these days: Dorothy and Gene went bowling every Friday night. They would leave Sandy and Claudia at home with a bottle Pepsi each and a bag of chips as a treat, Markuson recalled.
The girls weren’t supposed to play or have food in the living room, so that is exactly where they went when their parents weren’t home. They would watch “The Lawrence Welk Show,” eat their treat and play with their paper dolls while making a mess of the living room, Markuson said.
They thought they were so smart doing all this while their mother was out, Markuson said. Of course, they had to clean it all up and be in their pajamas and in bed before their parents got home, and sometimes they cut it close.
One time, their parents came home early. “I thought Mom was going to lay eggs when she saw her living room,” Markuson said.
Biggest worry: “I think for her it was that we were girls. Back then I think if you had boys, you just didn’t worry so much. Boys didn’t get pregnant. Boys didn’t get raped,” Markuson said. “She was very persistent in knowing exactly where we were and who we were with.”
“Dynamite comes in small packages and she was a small package. She was tough as nails with both of us,” Markuson said.
Mother’s Day 2021: Last Monday, Markuson saw her mother in person for the first time in more than a year. Phelps has dementia and lives at La Villa Grande Care Center. During the pandemic, the facility hasn’t been able to have in-person visitation until recently.
Markuson scheduled an appointment for last Monday to see her mother and was “scared to death” Phelps wouldn’t recognize her.
Phelps did have to be reminded of who Markuson was, but then Phelps’ eyes got big, and her mouth dropped open and she said, “Really! You’re all grown up!”
From then on, the visit was amazing, Markuson said. “It was very emotional because I didn’t think she was going to know who I was. I really had prepared myself for that.”
“She looks wonderful,” Markuson said.
Claudia Markuson
Age: 70 (“But my head keeps telling me I’m 24. I look in the mirror and think ‘who is that?’ My mom used to say that all the time, ‘who is that wrinkly old woman?’ I would just laugh, but now I know exactly what she’s saying.”)
Becoming a mother: Markuson and Ed, her husband of nearly 50 years, have two children: Alisha, born in 1974, and Nathaniel born 3½ years later. They also lost a couple babies, including Nathaniel’s twin.
“I think the biggest thing for me is it just took so long for (Alisha) to get here,” Markuson said about the day Alisha was born.
Her baby daughter was turned so her shoulder was in the birth canal instead of her head. “She kept trying, but her head was not there. So she broke my tailbone,” Markuson said.
After a saddle block, also called a spinal block, so the physician could better help with the delivery, Alisha arrived. “Poor little thing, she came out looking like she had been through a war,” Markuson said. At 5 pounds, 13 ounces, “she was the littlest, tiniest thing and had so much hair.”
Nathaniel was a much faster delivery, and when he arrived “he was just so pretty.” All peachy and fuzzy, “he didn’t have to do anything,” Markuson said.
Diaper changes: Disposable diapers were still regarded a new thing when Markuson’s children were babies. She used tried-and-true cloth diapers.
Alisha was so tiny, however, that a regular cloth diaper engulfed her, so Markuson used her husband’s handkerchiefs as diapers until her daughter got bigger. “She was quite a learning experience, and she still is, I might add,” Markuson said. “She’s my wild child.”
Calling mom: When it came to getting parenting advice, Markuson turned to her mom, her older sister Sandy, who also had children, and her pediatrician.
“My mom was always very supportive. She would come over and spell me when the kids were sick so I could get some sleep,” Markuson said.
“She was the one who showed me how to give Alisha a bath in the kitchen sink,” Markuson said. “She was there when I needed her when I was raising kids and that was amazing because I didn’t have any idea what I was doing.”
“She told me when Alisha was about 9 months old, ‘you’re going to have a handful. In fact, right there is a little Dorothy,’” Markuson said.
Phelps recognized her own independent temperament in her granddaughter and tried to advise Markuson on what might be coming. Both her mother and Alisha have “Miss Independence. I can do it myself” personalities, Markuson said.
Parenting challenges: Kids running up phone bills, that was something to watch for with her teenagers, especially with her daughter being a social butterfly, Markuson said.
There were news reports of kidnappings, and that was scary, and drugs increasingly were a concern. Drugs were around when Markuson was in school, but not to the degree of kids getting into their parents’ medicine cabinets and such, she said.
Markuson recalls getting an Atari game system when those came out, but the kids weren’t into it much. They were outside most of the time and the family went to car shows and watched drag racing a lot, she said.
Joy of being Mom: “The hugs. Both of my children are very huggy and very ‘I love you.’ Being together … spending time with them,” said Markuson, who has four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and another on the way.
“I am Nana to everybody,” except for her great-granddaughter, who currently calls her “Nana Banana.”
Alisha Hull
Age: 47
Becoming a mother: “I was still in high school when I got pregnant,” Hull said.
She and her children’s dad had been together for a while and her pregnancy “probably wasn’t super planned, but it was welcomed,” she said.
Growing up, if there was one thing she knew for sure, it was that she wanted to be a mom. However, “I was so sick with my pregnancy that I didn’t finish school at that time,” Hull said.
She was 19 when her son, Vincent, was born. Three years later and after moving to Grand Junction, her daughter, Brittany, arrived. Hull’s parents and her grandmother later followed her to Grand Junction.
“My mom was hands-on helping me out with my son,” Hull said. With Brittany “I kind of knew what I was doing.”
Learning from Mom: When a problem or question came up with her kids, Hull called her mom or her ex-mother-in-law. Sometimes she talked with friends or got an idea from a magazine, but mostly she turned to her mom, especially when the kids were sick.
Perhaps the biggest things she learned from her mother is that “all kids are different. You can’t treat them all the same,” Hull said.
She also learned about tough love from her mom, particularly when it came to watching her own kids make choices as teenagers, she said.
Challenging times: Video games have both good sides and bad, Hull said.
She would walk past her son’s room and realize he was playing video games online with people around the country or in other countries. “What are you doing? Who are you talking to?” she would ask.
While Vincent played video games more than she liked, it did result in some good long-distance friendships that have continued, she said.
Her biggest worry came with her daughter. “I have to say, considering my daughter was very young and slow to mature, for her to become a mother was very worrisome for me,” Hull said.
Hull, who was able to be at home with her kids when they were little, was working full time when Brittany became a mom six years ago.
Watching her daughter struggle through relationships and bad choices was incredibly difficult, Hull said.
Biggest joys as Mom: “I am very proud of who she is becoming,” Hull said of Brittany. “Watching my daughter turn into a wonderful wife and mother herself, that’s one of my favorite things.”
When it comes to Vincent, “the biggest thing that I enjoy about him is that at age 27 he loves to spend time with me.”
Hull, who is a multimedia specialist with The Daily Sentinel, is planning to go on a cruise with her son and her parents in July.
Brittany White
Age: 24
Becoming a mother: When White held her daughter, Nevaya, for the first time, she knew she was in totally new territory.
“I felt I could break her if I held her wrong, but I was really fortunate to have my mother with me to help me through all of it,” White said.
It was 2015, and White was a teenager, bouncing from one high school to another in the Grand Valley, trying to figure things out.
“She taught me how to change (Nevaya’s) diapers and put her clothes on,” said White, who was then living with her mom. “She helped me with everything.”
She married David White in 2018 and now lives in Southern California where her husband is stationed with the military. The two are expecting a baby girl in June and plan to name her Freyja.
Calling for help: “I always talk to my mom. We talk every day,” White said.
Nevaya is 5 “and she’s ornery and more sassy … I feel like I’m going to lose my patience,” White said. “I talk to my mom.”
Or when Nevaya doesn’t want to listen. “OK, I need some advice from my mom,” White said. “I was very similar. My mom ran into the same things with me when I was little.”
Parenting worries: When her family is at the beach, White’s biggest fear is her daughter getting sucked under the water. Nevaya is still learning how to swim.
“It’s all eyes on her,” White said.
But there are other concerns, such as online learning and the amount of time that her daughter is on a computer. “I don’t like the way the world is going,” White said.
Joy as a mother: “I’m very lucky that I get to spend all day, every day with my daughter,” said White, who is a stay-at-home mom.
She looks forward to being home with baby Freyja when she arrives and continuing to help her Nevaya with her learning.
“I feel very fortunate,” White said.