Rotator cuff injuries

It’s important to seek medical attention if you suspect you have a rotator cuff injury, as early intervention can lead to better outcomes.

 Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com

How often do you think about your shoulder muscles? It’s likely not something that regularly crosses your mind unless you experience an injury or pain. Were you an all state baseball or softball player in your younger years? Perhaps you made a career out of being a professional house painter – something with repetitive (overhead) arm motion. Or, rather you lifted that huge log for your wood stove last hunting season. Regardless of the cause, shoulder pain impacts your day-to-day movement and makes sleeping hard to get comfortable. It’s an injury you can’t ignore.

The rotator cuff is a group of muscles and tendons that attach the shoulder blade to the upper arm bone and help to stabilize the shoulder joint. This injury is damage to these muscles or tendons, which can range from mild inflammation to a complete tear. Regardless of the cause of such an injury, whether it be aging and weakness or an acute injury like lifting that heavy thing you know you shouldn’t have — being left with a rotator cuff injury that ultimately won’t heal itself, changes (for the negative) your quality of life.