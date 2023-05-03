How often do you think about your shoulder muscles? It’s likely not something that regularly crosses your mind unless you experience an injury or pain. Were you an all state baseball or softball player in your younger years? Perhaps you made a career out of being a professional house painter – something with repetitive (overhead) arm motion. Or, rather you lifted that huge log for your wood stove last hunting season. Regardless of the cause, shoulder pain impacts your day-to-day movement and makes sleeping hard to get comfortable. It’s an injury you can’t ignore.
The rotator cuff is a group of muscles and tendons that attach the shoulder blade to the upper arm bone and help to stabilize the shoulder joint. This injury is damage to these muscles or tendons, which can range from mild inflammation to a complete tear. Regardless of the cause of such an injury, whether it be aging and weakness or an acute injury like lifting that heavy thing you know you shouldn’t have — being left with a rotator cuff injury that ultimately won’t heal itself, changes (for the negative) your quality of life.
Dr. Peter Scheffel, Family Health West (FHW) Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic, is a highly skilled orthopedic surgeon who specializes in shoulder surgery. He provides comprehensive care for patients with rotator cuff tears and other shoulder injuries. Dr. Scheffel takes a patient-centered approach to care, working closely with each patient to understand their unique needs and goals. He uses advanced surgical techniques and technology to ensure the best possible outcome for each patient.
In addition to surgery, Dr. Scheffel may also recommend non-surgical treatments, such as physical therapy, to help manage pain and improve function. He works closely with each patient to develop an individualized treatment plan that is tailored to their specific needs. Treatment for a rotator cuff injury depends on the severity of the injury, but may include rest, physical therapy, anti-inflammatory medications, corticosteroid injections, or surgery. It’s important to seek medical attention if you suspect you have a rotator cuff injury, as early intervention can lead to better outcomes.
