WHY NOVEMBER? WHY TUESDAYS?
Congress didn't get around to this until 1845 after years of each state setting its own election date. The only rule prior to 1845 was that the election had to be held sometime in the 34 days before the first Wednesday in December. This tended to draw things out a bit, so a day needed to be set.
But understanding why a November Tuesday was selected as Election Day goes back to our rural roots. It was a big deal to hitch up the horses and drive to town to vote. It would have been a hardship if there were crops to be tend or weather was bad.
Early November was selected because it is happily situated between the rush of fall harvest and cruel chill and snow of winter (our recent snowstorm notwithstanding).
As for a day, it was decided that Mondays wouldn't work because it meant rural folks would have to travel on Sunday, a day of worship, and that just wasn't done. Tuesdays were OK because Monday could be the travel day. Wednesdays were usually market days, so it was out.
And so Election Day was set as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
YOUNGEST PRESIDENT
The president who was youngest depends on assumed or elected.
Theodore Roosevelt was 42 and assumed the office when President William McKinley was assassinated in 1901.
John F. Kennedy was 43 when he took the oath of office to become the 35th president in 1961. He was the youngest elected president.
OLDEST PRESIDENT
There are two ways to look at this based on the age of a president entering office or leaving office.
Donald Trump was 70 when he became 45th president in 2017. He is the oldest president to take office.
Ronald Regan was 77 when his second term ended in 1989, which makes him the oldest president to leave office.
(FYI, Joe Biden is 77.)
SPEAK UP
Oral voting was the way elections were handled in colonial times and for quite a long time after in the U.S.
“Citizens assembled at a public polling place and, one by one, ascended a platform where they could be seen and heard by all,” according the article “Back When Everyone Knew How You Voted” at neh.gov.
It's difficult to compare that with today where paper and secrecy rule the day.
It wasn't until the mid-19th century that states moved to paper in various ways, and the demand for secrecy came in the 1890s.
WOMEN GOT THE VOTE
The 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in federal elections, was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.
The first presidential election in which women could vote took place less than three months later.
Warren G. Harding, a Republican senator from Ohio, ran against James M. Cox, the Democrat governor of Ohio.
Harding won.
(Side note: Gov. Cox was the founder of what is known today as Cox Enterprises, which owned The Daily Sentinel for a number of years.)
WE ARE FIRST, SORT OF
Colorado gave all women the right vote with a popular referendum that passed Nov. 7, 1893, well before the 19th Amendment came along in 1920.
However, to say Colorado was the first state to give women the vote is complicated, according to information at historycolorado.org. Three other states have various claims on that “first” status.
Women in New Jersey could vote, per the state's constitution of 1776, if they were of age and owned a certain amount property.
Utah, as a territory, gave women the vote in 1870, then took it back in 1887.
Wyoming, also as a territory, passed women's suffrage in 1869 and it continued after it became a state in 1890.
VOTING AGE
Legal voting age used to be 21, until Georgia threw a hitch in things in 1943, allowing those 18 and older to vote.
The 26th Amendment, ratified in 1971, made 18 the age to vote nationwide.
MORE LIKELY TO VOTE
In every presidential election dating back to 1984, more women have voted than men. For example, in the 2016 presidential election, 63 percent of eligible female voters did so as compared with 59 percent of eligible male voters, according to the Pew Research Center.
LIQUOR AND ELECTIONS
Using alcohol to sway voters was a common election day practice in Colonial times and before. Even George Washington used this tactic to gain votes while running for the Virginia House of Burgesses.
Prohibition put a halt to liquor sales, at least publicly, until it was repealed in 1933. However, through the years, various states, counties or cities have had laws restricting liquor sales on Election Day.
Kentucky and South Carolina were the last two states to change their laws to allow sales at liquor stores on Election Day, both making the change only in the past 10 years.
BACK TO COLLEGE
George Washington is the only president to have won all of the Electoral College votes. This happened in both 1789 and 1792.
REAL ARGUMENTS
These were common arguments against women’s suffrage that were refuted in a pamphlet in 1866 (view it at https://bit.ly/3oHjJ8o):
“The polls are not decent places for women, at present.”
“I should not wish to hear my wife speak in a town meeting.”
“Woman (sic) is sufficiently represented already, through her influence on men.”
“A woman who takes proper care of her household, has no time to know anything about politics.”
“Women, after all, are silly creatures.”
“Politics are necessarily corrupting.”
A FIRST FOR EVERYTHING
The first election in Grand Junction was for the school board in 1882.
H. E. Stroud, O. D. Russell, and W. M. McKelvey were elected to that board, according to a timeline at museumofwesternco.com.
The first presidential election after the 1882 incorporation of the city would have taken place in 1884, when Democrat Grover Cleveland won the presidency after running against Republican James G. Blaine.
PAYING A VISIT
A number of presidents have visited Grand Junction, but only a few have stopped by while campaigning.
Harry Truman was likely the first to campaign in Grand Junction. The Democrat incumbent made a whistle stop in River City in 1948 during his campaign against Thomas E. Dewey, a Republican.
John F. Kennedy stopped in Grand Junction for an interview on KREX in 1959, but that was nearly two months before he formally launched his presidential campaign.
Presidential candidate Ronald Reagan came in 1980. Barak Obama visited twice while campaigning in 2008 and 2012. And Donald Trump campaigned in Grand Junction in 2016.