Dr. Gregg Martyak

 COURTESY PHOTO

Fellowship-trained, board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Gregg Martyak, brings nearly 20 years of experience in treating complex nerve repair/reconstruction, complex reconstructive surgeries of upper extremities, and wrist and elbow arthroscopy at Colorado Advanced Orthopedic, Sports Medicine, and Spine at Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker. Dr. Martyak works with both adult and pediatric patients.

Dr. Martyak performs nearly 600 cases per year and most commonly sees patients with carpal tunnel syndrome, cubital tunnel syndrome (when the ulna verve gets squeezed inside your elbow), tendon and nerve injuries, trigger fingers, thumb CMC arthritis (carpometacarpal), and fractures in the wrist and hand.