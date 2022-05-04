So, why the rose you might ask? William Pabor, poet and Fruita founder said, “I saw vineyards and orchards, and rose-embowered cottages in which love and happiness and contentment abode... I heard the merry voices of children yet to be born.”
From the beginning of Fruita, Pabor had the vision to turn the desert into rose-covered cottages and orchards. Family Health West (FHW) comes from a long line of hardy, dedicated, upstarts who withstood ﬂood, and famine, turning desert into orchards and revealing the possibility of prosperity with their own hands. Our story is one of building, celebrating, striving, and thriving. We face adversity in unison with tenacity, patience, and good humor in order to grow the more beautiful community we know is possible. The center of the rose is symbolic of a star, representing the staff who are at the heart of everything, past, present, and future of FHW.
Family Health West has rebranded— much more than just a new logo and new colors. We are making the hospital and all its supporting clinics and programs one name — Family Health West, which includes our independent critical care access hospital. Through extensive research and continuous feedback from the community, we’ve listened and learned that our hospital and multiple clinic names, while unique and representative of our physical landscape, foster individuality, and confusion.
Under the Family Health West service umbrella, we have more than 30 clinics and a number of unique programs offered nowhere else in Western Colorado. Yet, previously the individual name of each clinic and program didn’t tie directly to Family Health West nor invoke the deep history of local quality care that we want to be known for. That included our hospital and medical center previously having unique names, further promoting separation from the strong ties invoked with the Family Health West name.
Our hospital will now be known as the Family Health West Hospital. Our clinics are Family Health West Family Medicine, Family Health West Pediatric Rehab, Family Health West General Surgery, etc.
“Having a brand that’s representative of who we are, symbolizes and pays tribute to our past, present, and future is exciting,” CEO & President Korrey Klein, MD, said. “It’s more than a logo change, this is a shift to embracing our story and foundation, while also imagining and chasing our future.”
The new rebranded material includes a staff component because of the strength, pillar, and backbone the staff upholds to the FHW organization.
“Without our staff, we couldn’t care for patients,” Klein said.
“The heart of Family Health West has always been the dedication of employees to their patients and the community,” Errol Snider, Patient Satisfaction Director and FHW historian said. “Leadership over the years has found ways to migrate and bend with the needs of our community from building a hospital to providing memory care and assisted living, and now with our many specialized clinics. Family Health West will remain relevant and community-focused because it’s in our bones. It’s who we are.”
Family Health West has a deep-rooted history of providing quality medical care close to home for patients in what was started by Fruita residents and has now grown to include patients from eastern Utah and across western Colorado. Those patients are coming to us for specialized care in improving their quality of life through clinics like our unique Post-COVID Recovery, arthritis, neurology, pain management, extensive inpatient and outpatient therapy programs, and much more.
In addition to the new FHW logo, the new colors represent deep roots in the community, passion for the work FHW does - healing people, prosperity in the lives we transform, resilience in our character, and imaginative as we consider all the future has to offer us! With this streamlined business name now behind us, we can get back to building community awareness that represents all aspects of Family Health West — all the staff, all the clinics, all the patients, everything, because together we flourish!
Learn more about us at FHW.org/rose.