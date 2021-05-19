Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine’s (CAO) Dr. Kevin Borchard performs revision total knee arthroplastysurgery when a prior knee replacement has failed.
Many surgeons shy away from performing revisions because of the added complexity of removing old implants and figuring out how to place new implants when there has been loss of bone or injury to ligaments and/or tendons.
“Revision total knee arthroplasty can be a challenging surgery, but it is very rewarding to diagnose and effectively treat a prior knee replacement that has worn out or is not functioning correctly. These surgeries make an incredible impact on my patient’s quality of life,” Dr. Borchard said.
The most common cause for needing a revision surgery is infection. Other causes include loosening of the implants, fracture, instability, pain and stiffness. During a revision total knee arthroplasty, part or all of the old knee replacement is removed and replaced again.
Several years ago, patient Kelly S. had both of her knees replaced by a different surgeon.
Recently, Kelly sought Dr. Borchard’s skill and expertise when her previous knee replacements failed. “My future was grim, as both knee installations became loose where they attached to the bone,” she said.
Kelly’s physical therapist recommended that she schedule an appointment with Dr. Borchard and CAO. After their meeting, Kelly proceeded with revision surgery. “Dr. Borchard is one of the few surgeons that repair failed knee replacements,” she said. “When Dr. Borchard saw the condition of both my knees, he worked me in as soon as possible for surgery.”
Kelly also attests to Dr. Borchard’s surgical success and improved recovery rates. “My surgery was 4 months ago and as I continue with physical therapy, I continue to improve. The recovery was much faster than the previous knee replacements and I cannot thank Dr. Borchard and his team enough, I now have my livelihood back,” Kelly said, “I highly recommend Dr. Borchard.”
Sean Richardson, MSPT, owner of Grand Junction’s Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers sees successful patient outcomes in Dr. Borchard’s orthopedic patients. “Dr. Borchard and his staff do a wonderful job taking care of their patients from pre-to-post operatively. They treat patients efficiently and with respect,” Richardson said.
The demand for Dr. Borchard’s orthopedic services continue to flourish, in fact, CAO posted its largest month of orthopedic surgeries in April and maintains zero surgical site infections to date.
CAO has assembled an outstanding orthopedic team, which plays a significant role in providing excellent patient care. The fellowship trained orthopedic team includes:Dr. Dan Ward, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee;Dr. Greg Martyak, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in hand and upper extremities;Dr. Justin Grant, DO, CAQSM, a board-certified family physician with a fellowship in Sports Medicine;Clinton Devin, M.D. a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in Complex Spine Reconstruction andDr. Mark Purnell, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine.