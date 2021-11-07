THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL
November is National Gratitude Month, which seems only natural for a month that includes Thanksgiving Day.
But when it comes to being thankful and being grateful, what’s the difference?
For that, it might be best to look up the root words in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary:
Thanks, a plural noun, means “a good feeling that you have towards someone who has helped you, given something to you, etc.” And to be thankful is to be “conscious of benefit received” or “expressive of thanks.”
Gratitude, a noun, means “a feeling of appreciation or thanks.” And to be grateful is to be “appreciative of benefits received” and “expressing gratitude.”
There are those who look at the definitions and argue that being thankful is more of a feeling while being grateful is more of an action.
And there are some who might maintain that a feeling without action is empty.
Now there’s something to ponder over pumpkin pie.
“Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. Thankfulness is the natural impulse to express that feeling. Thanksgiving is the following of that impulse.”
— Henry Van Dyke
THANK A VETERAN
Thursday is Veterans Day.
Here are some ideas for ways to thank and honor veterans that were suggested in an blog entry by Amy Bushatz at Military.com:
• Volunteer with a veterans’ organization.
• Buy a meal for a homeless veteran.
• Fly the U.S. flag.
• Send balloons (or cookies and other goodies) to the local recruiters’ office.
• Listen to stories from loved ones who have served.
• Send a thank you card to a veteran.
• Attend a community event.
• Change your Facebook page to honor a veteran.
• Tell a veteran, “Thank you for your service.”
• Live your life in such a way that veterans can be proud of the sacrifices they made for freedom.
“A thankful heart is not only the greatest virtue, but the parent of all other virtues”
— Marcus Tullius Cicero
HUG YOUR APPLIANCES
For many, the Thanksgiving holiday involves a lot of cooking.
The folks at National Day Calendar put together a list of “7 Kitchen Innovations to Be Thankful For.”
Cooks likely will agree with these seven items and may have a favorite appliance to add.
• Electric range — This was invented in 1892. Before that there was the gas stove and before that it was the wood-burning stove. Electric makes a huge difference
• KitchenAide Mixer — From mashed potatoes to pumpkin pie filling, this mixer just makes things easier.
• Blender — First used for malts and milkshakes, the blender now is used for everything from smoothies to soup.
• Slow cooker — For busy days or leftover concoctions, the slow cooker is very handy.
• Food processor — Chop, pulverized and blend. Fast.
• Microwave — This was the impatient person’s dream come true.
• Dishwasher — After a big family meal, a dishwasher feels like a lifesaver.
To read a little history about each of these appliances, go to nationaldaycalendar.com.
“When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.”
— Willie Nelson
THANKSGIVING DINNER PLANS
You might already be behind when it comes to planning Thanksgiving dinner.
But never fear, The Food Network is here.
Whew! Thank goodness!
Just search online for The Food Network’s planner “Thanksgiving Countdown: How to Prepare for Thanksgiving Dinner Like a Pro.”
It has lists of what to do when — apparently, a month before Thanksgiving you’re supposed to have your guest list made and menu planned — and if you are behind the 8-ball, at least you can use the planner to figure out how to catch up quickly.
You’ll find shopping tips, recipes, cocktail ideas and even suggestions on what to do with leftovers.
Need more? Search online for Taste of Home’s “The First-Timer’s Guide to Planning Thanksgiving Dinner.”
Between these two guides you can pick and choose ideas and have Thanksgiving dinner on the table right on time.
Or not. And if that’s the case, search for “5 Thanksgiving Day Disasters You Can Fix: Here’s How” from EatingWell. Good luck!
“Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.”
— Karl Barth
LACE UP!
One way to thank Grand Junction firefighters for all they do for the community is to participate in the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation’s Turkey Trot.
After a pandemic year off, this Thanksgiving morning event is back with the Little Gobbler Kids Run for the younger set and the 5K GJ Turkey Trot for everyone who can run, walk or ride in a stroller.
The atmosphere is festive with some folks wearing turkey hats, others in full costumes, but all are supporting the foundation, which in turn gives grants to area fire fighters, their families, local residents and groups in need of financial help. The Turkey Trot is the foundation’s largest fundraiser.
Early registration is going on now through Nov. 22 at gjffoundation.com. Registration is $30 for adults, $20 for ages 5–15 and includes a T-shirt. Kids younger than 5 are free.
For information about the course and the foundation, go to gjffoundation.com.
“At times our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us.”
— Albert Schweitzer
PUT IT IN WRITING
As the holidays approach with gifts, parties and other gatherings, now is the time to brush up on the skill of writing The Thank You Note.
Practicing the art of the handwritten note might feel odd given the digital age, however being on the receiving side of a thoughtful note is always, always wonderful.
So here are some tips from that expert of etiquette, Emily Post.
1. Begin with a salutation: Dear Jen; Dear Jen Smith; or Dear Mrs. Jen Smith.
2. Get right to the point and in your first sentence, thank them for the gift or act for which you are grateful: Thank you for the flowers. I want you to know how much I appreciate the cookies.
3. In your second sentence, say something about how you are using the gift or that you realize how much effort went into the action.
4. Third and fourth sentences: Options include mentioning how much their friendship or thoughtfulness means to you. Repeat your thanks or give a concluding thought.
5. Close the note: Sincerely, Best regards, Cordially, Yours truly, Affectionately yours, With love, etc.
And that’s it, at least for the writing part. With an address and stamp you can send the note on its way, or you can hand deliver the note.
Source: For additional tips and more etiquette help, go to emilypost.com/advice/complete-guide-to-writing-thank-you-notes.
“There shall be eternal summer in the grateful heart.”
— Celia Thaxter