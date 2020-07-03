“The minute you’re used to something, the minute you think, ‘Oh, this is how life is,’ life finds a way of surprising you.”
This insight and more will be available from Max, a terrier mix, as “Secret Life of Pets 2” leads off the 2020 season of the Glade Park Movies Under the Stars at dusk on Friday, July 3, at the Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road.
This annual movie series that doubles as a fundraiser for the fire department was delayed from its usual June start by COVID-19 and is finally getting its 10-movie season started.
Films will be shown each Friday through Sept. 4. on a screen behind the fire department, and admission is free. But the films are only part of the fun of attending the Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, even though there will be some changes related to COVID-19.
While waiting for the sun to drop and the movie to begin, those who attend can go for a hayride through the nearby Glade Park area. Fewer people will be able to go on each ride to keep everyone safe and socially distanced, but at least it’s still happening, said Lisa Mundorf, one of the volunteers for the movie nights.
Usually, there are games set up to play, such as corn hole and volleyball, but those likely won’t be happening this season, at least at first, she said.
Each Friday will offer some pre-movie entertainment. For Friday, July 3, Paul Teerlinck will sing. In the coming weeks the entertainment will include performances from the Chatfield Kickers, Rick Mancuso & The Fyvestar Band, The Real Deal and Move To Inspire.
Originally, the Denver Children’s Choir was set to perform in June as a stop on its way to Ouray. “That got shot down,” said Mundorf, who was hopeful the group will be able to make it to Glade Park next summer.
Along with enjoying the entertainment (and perhaps a game brought from home) those who attend can get dinner or snacks from the concession stand, which is open with popcorn, nachos, drinks and more from 5:30 p.m. until movie intermission.
The grill fires up at 6 p.m. with hamburgers, veggie burgers, hotdogs and Polish sausage.
Customers will notice Plexiglas installed at the concession stand, volunteers wearing masks and the condiment table nowhere in sight. This year, those wanting ketchup or mustard will need to ask for single-serving condiment packets, Mundorf said.
Another concession stand change is the ability for customers to use credit cards when paying for their food. While for this first Friday cash or check is still the way to go, the event soon will be able to take credit cards, Mundorf said.
However, there’s another good reason for bringing some cash: the door prize drawings. Before the movie starts, tickets for the drawings can be purchased. Kids’ tickets cost 50 cents each and tickets for those ages 13 and older cost $1 each.
The movie will be paused partway through, the lights will come on and drawings for door prizes will be held. While there aren’t as many door prizes as past years, there were many businesses that were generous despite the trying times and there is a good number of items to be won, Mundorf said.
Along with bringing camp chairs for seating while watching the film — the outdoor event area covers 39,000 square feet, so there’s plenty of room to spread out — those who come will need to bring masks to wear while not eating and warm clothes and blankets to keep off the high-altitude cool that comes when the sun goes down, Mundorf said.
The movies for this season are a mix of old and new, animated and live action, she said.
“The Sandlot,” which will be shown July 17, was selected for the lineup after beating out “Toy Story 3” in a poll on Facebook, Mundorf said.
“It was kind of fun having everyone giving me their opinion,” she said.
She also often hears from parents about how they like coming to the Movies Under the Stars to share with their kids not only new movies, but movies they grew up with.
“‘The Princess Bride’ is always popular,” she said of the film that will be shown Aug. 7.
While this year’s Movies Under the Stars will be somewhat different because of COVID-19, Mundorf was hopeful the season will remain popular with those who have attended past summers so that the fire department can benefit.
“This is our only fundraiser, so anything is better than nothing,” she said.