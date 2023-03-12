The small town of Iola is at the bottom of Blue Mesa Reservoir.
But three years ago and then again last summer, the town’s remains reappeared as water calls came in and the reservoir drained to meet hydropower generation needs at Lake Powell.
Shelley Read went to see Iola both times. She saw the concrete pad where the school used to be and other foundations and remnants of what has there before being drowned as the Gunnison River filled the reservoir in the 1960s.
“It’s really sad,” Read said. It also speaks to the “layers and layers and layers of history in that area.”
Read is the author of “Go as a River,” a novel released in late February that is primarily set near Iola and those layers of history are among the themes wrapped into her story.
Read is a fifth-generation Coloradan living in the Gunnison area. She taught writing and literature at Western Colorado University for about 30 years.
She will be featured in the Author Event Series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Out West Books, 533 Main St.
The evening will include a presentation or conversation with Read, a question-and-answer time and a book signing.
One question Read often receives at events is related to “the fact that I’m 57 years old and this is my debut,” Read said with a laugh during a phone interview last week.
“I kind of wonder about how long people think it should take to write a book,” she said.
Read spent about a dozen years “chipping away” on her novel because she had other things going on: Teaching full time and raising two kids, illnesses, loss and “living a life,” she said.
She’s written articles, poetry and fiction basically her entire life, and “I always knew I was going to write a book. It just took me a while to get around to it,” Read said.
“Go as a River” began as a story she started writing one day, not knowing exactly where it was going, she said.
But the story just didn’t end. Instead, it grew until the point she realized, “I think this is a novel,” she said.
That novel, “Go as a River,” can now be found in 34 countries and 30 languages and is under contract for film development with Mazur Kaplan Co.
It tells a story about a young woman, Victoria Nash, who when readers first meet her is a 17-year-old living on a farm with a peach orchard just outside of Iola.
As years go by, Victoria lives through love and great losses, learning to recognize her connection to family, the landscape and history as she decides how she wants to live her life while coming to understand the things she cannot change.
The trick was to tell an interesting story, while also making sure of the accuracy of historical details — the evacuation of Iola, for example — and those related to peach growing, Read said.
People outside of Colorado are always shocked that Colorado has peaches, Read said.
“Are you kidding me? They are the best peaches in the world!” is her reply, referring to peaches from the Grand Valley and North Fork Valley.
However, Read made sure to do her research into peach farming and multi-generational peach farming, learning from orchardists in the Paonia and Hotchkiss areas.
She also admitted to spending a good chunk of time on Talbott Farms’ website, knowing the multi-generational ties the Talbott family has to peaches and farming on the Western Slope.
While there is no evidence of peach orchards in the Iola area, peaches hypothetically could grow there with proper care, but it would be difficult, Read said.
In “Go as a River,” Read refers to the existence of Victoria’s family’s peach orchard as a “miracle,” and within the story, peaches grow with metaphor and symbolism as the book’s themes unfold.
In a way, peaches, landscape and history are all characters in the book along with Victoria, characters that Grand Valley readers will likely recognize and relate to, Read said.
In the end, “Go as a River” “is about many, many things, but ultimately, it’s about Victoria’s journey,” Read said. “I think a lot of times we don’t know how strong we are until we go through something unbearable and live through it.”