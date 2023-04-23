One of Maddie Grossman’s comfort zones is running.
The cross country runner and Caprock Academy junior enjoys the demanding pursuit of miles pushed away underfoot, but today she is nursing a stress fracture and facing different challenge: public speaking.
“I still am trying to get my speech perfect,” she admitted several days ago, referring to the presentation she must give as part of becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout.
Grossman is among 40 Girl Scouts from across Colorado and one of two Grand Valley girls who this year earned the Gold Award, the highest honor the Girl Scouts bestows. Girl Scouts of Colorado’s Highest Award Celebration will be this afternoon at Colorado Mesa University.
Each Gold Award Girl Scout has created and implemented a project to address a need or issue and that will have a lasting impact in their community, according to Girl Scouts of Colorado.
“Sensory Paths to Adaptive Success” was the name of the project completed by Elena Gigoux, a 2022 Palisade High School graduate who will also become a Gold Award Girl Scout today.
Gigoux is studying at Boston University in Massachusetts and won’t be at the Gold Award ceremony, but it will still mark the culmination of years of work.
Gigoux began her project in 2019, about the same time her older sister, Bella Gigoux, started working on hers. Bella Gigoux became a Gold Award Girl Scout last year. Both of their projects were inspired by their younger sister, who was diagnosed with sensory processing disorder (SPD) as a young child.
Individuals with SPD are easily overwhelmed by what their senses pick up in the world around them. It could be common sounds, light, the touch of certain fabrics or a combination of things, Elena Gigoux said.
Gigoux’s original project idea involved creating sensory walls or pathways in local schools to help students like her sister. There were local schools interested, but then the pandemic began and Gigoux was forced to put her project on hold.
When she was able to get back to it in 2021, she modified her project to meet a need at Grand Mesa Middle School where she was connected with a seventh-grader. “He was a riled-up kid,” she said.
Dealing with stress and emotions was difficult for him, and he wanted to create a space where he and others could cope with stress or negative feelings and calm down, a space that could help kids like himself, she said.
So she reworked her project to incorporate calming, mindful activities while keeping some of the original sensory aspects. She then helped the seventh-grader create installations in a hallway and small quiet room near the counseling offices at the school.
It turned out very different than what she had initially envisioned, but it taught her how to modify a plan to help others, how to work with kids as well as a project budget, she said.
“It has been hugely successful,” said Jody Tate, a counselor at Grand Mesa, about the area Gigoux worked on.
Students who are becoming stressed or sensory overloaded can ask to go to the quiet room, use the activities and space for 10 minutes, then return to class or talk with a counselor, she said.
“The amount of kids who access it is phenomenal,” Tate said. “It’s almost constant that we have somebody back there.”
The idea is “super simple, but the impact is huge,” she said.
Similarly, Grossman’s project had simple aspects, but has had a positive impact on local students as well as on Grossman herself.
She started her project, “Heartrate Up: Finding the FUN in Fitness,” about a year and a half ago.
“I am a cross country runner. I really like exercise and physical education, so I wanted to do something with that for my project,” she said.
Grossman was able to partners with the Riverside Education Center (REC), an after-school program that offers tutoring and homework help to students across the Grand Valley. REC also has an enrichment period during which students participate in a variety of activities, but none of them were physical education or fitness focused, Grossman said.
She decided to develop a curriculum and fitness activities to fill that void. “It was daunting. I did a lot of research and interviewed people in the community,” she said.
She talked with health and fitness professionals, gaining ideas on teaching and activities that promote both learning and health. She also drew from her cross country training and camps she has attended.
Grossman created seven different kits, each with a fitness warmup, lesson, game and reflection time, designed to fill an hour-long enrichment period. She went through volunteer training with REC and put her kits to the test with groups of students.
“I definitely had to do a lot of editing with the kits,” Grossman said.
She learned what students responded to best, what lesson plans or game rules needed to be written differently and what activities needed to be changed completely.
She also raised funds to buy the equipment the kits needed. Girl Scouts from a local troop sponsored one of the kits, so she took that kit to a meetings and used it to teach them.
Before this project Grossman really hadn’t found herself in a teaching position with younger students, and she gained a healthy respect for teachers and the lesson planning they do, something she found it to be one of the hardest parts of making the kits, she said.
At the same time, testing her kits was fun. One of the kits incorporates cricket, a game she learned because of a South African friend. Another kit includes Frisbees — one soft for younger kids, one hard for older kids — used to play ultimate Frisbee.
She included Silly Putty in one of the kits for a lesson about static stretching and cold versus warm muscles. That idea came from one of the professionals she interviewed who told her that using an object familiar to kids helps them understand and learn, Grossman said.
Grossman turned her seven kits over to REC in January and has since heard that they have received a lot of use, she said.
Likewise, the skills Grossman gained while completing the project will get plenty of use in the coming years, said her mom, Jenni Grossman.
“She learned a lot from selling cookies, but this took it to a whole other level,” Jenni Grossman said. “I just really saw her confidence grow.”
And that growth wasn’t only with lesson plans and games, it was with things such as email etiquette with professional adults and calling and talking to perfect strangers, Jenni Grossman said.
Where her daughter was a little hesitant at first, “now she has no qualms,” she said.
Her daughter now is using those skills as she looks forward to her senior year of high school and enters the college application process, Jenni Grossman said.
While Maddie Grossman is thinking of studying sociology or maybe getting a law degree, her Gold Award project really made her consider volunteering at a school or coaching a sport, she said.
She really liked being able to share her passion for fitness with students, who were happy when she would show up with one of her kits and ask when she was coming back next, Maddi Grossman said.
“It was actually the most incredible learning experience for her,” Jenni Grossman said.
For information about the Girl Scouts receiving Gold Awards today, go to bit.ly/3UY4sjN.