Tassels turned, diplomas in hand, seniors at area high schools and at Colorado Mesa University are getting ready to close one chapter of their lives and begin another.
Here is a graduation guide with details about those upcoming commencement exercises.
Congratulations to the class of 2021!
PALISADE HIGH SCHOOL
6 p.m. Monday, May 17, Stocker Stadium, 12th Street and North Avenue
Graduates: 215.
Ceremony details: The guest of honor will be Ben Steele, an alum of Palisade (and CMU), former NFL player and coach and current special teams analyst at Auburn University. The selected student speakers will be Jonathan May and Fiona Richards. Palisade’s band will play “Uncommon” featuring the music of composer Aaron Copland.
Class song: “I Lived” by OneRepublic.
Class flower: Lilly.
Class motto: “They said our senior year would go by in a flash not a zoom.”
R-5 HIGH SCHOOL
8 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, Stocker Stadium, 12th Street and North Avenue
Graduates: 100.
Ceremony details: An R-5 staff member will perform “America the Beautiful” on the trombone. Principal Don Trujillo and assistant principal Cortney Valerio will both speak. There will be scholarship awards and student recognitions made. This will be the first time R-5 has had its graduation ceremony at Stocker Stadium.
Class song: “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day.
Class quote: “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change” by Stephen Hawking.
FRUITA MONUMENT HIGH SCHOOL
6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, Stocker Stadium, 12th Street and North Avenue
Graduates: 380.
Ceremony details: The commencement address will be given by Mitchell Main, who was selected by the senior class as teacher of the year. The school band and the Monumental Singers will perform and a group of five students will perform their own arrangement of “Animal” and “Everybody Talks” by Neon Trees.
Class song: “We Are Young” by Fun, featuring Janelle Monáe.
GRAND JUNCTION HIGH SCHOOL
6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, Stocker Stadium, 12th Street and North Avenue
Graduates: 285.
Ceremony details: Justin Whiteford, who teaches classes such as comparative religion, honors global studies, mythology and international forum, was selected by students as the honored educator and will speak during the ceremony. (Other honored educators are Matt Hurni, Isaac Lavadie and Coady Shawcroft.) Two honor scholars also will speak. A five-member group of seniors named the Quaran-teens will perform a song.
Class song: “This is the Day” by The The.
Class flower: White rose.
Senior motto: “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory” by Dr. Seuss.
GRAND RIVER ACADEMY
10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave.
Graduates: 36, with 27 participating in commencement.
Ceremony details: Three graduating students will be the keynote speakers for this ceremony, which also will include musical performances by students, and the presentation of the Against All Odds Award and other awards. This will be the first time the school has had its commencement at Las Colonias Amphitheater.
Class song: “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield.
Class flower: Sunflower.
Class motto: “Do something today to make tomorrow better than yesterday!”
CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, Stocker Stadium, 12th Street and North Avenue
Graduates: 285.
Ceremony details: Central’s band will perform and a number of students will present musical selections during this graduation. Those students are Hannah Bair, Hannah Brown, Sam and Lindsay Garrett and Htes Kennedy and Caleb Bird. The commencement address will be given by David Neal, Central’s assistant principal, and the distinguished scholar address will be given by Davian Sandoval.
Class song: “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa.
Class flower: Red rose.
Class motto: “Together, we have experienced life. Separately, we will pursue our dreams. Forever, our memories will remain.”
MESA VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL
11 a.m. Friday, May 21, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Graduates: 20.
Ceremony details: Mesa Valley is a charter school that uses a parent-driven education model. This is the first time the school has had its graduation at Avalon Theatre. A student will perform the national anthem and two other students will play a piano piece they composed themselves. The commencement speaker will be Ben Gárate. There will be a slide show with each graduate selecting his or her own photos and accompanying music.
CAPROCK ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL
9 a.m. Thursday, May 27, Caprock Academy, 714 24 ½ Road
Graduates: 42 (This is the highest number of graduating seniors for the charter school since it opened in 2007.)
Graduation details: The commencement address will be given by Tim Foster, president of Colorado Mesa University, and there will be musical selections performed by Caprock’s band and choir. One of the graduation requirements at Caprock is the completion of a senior thesis paper written on a particular subject. The best of those 25-page papers is read by its author at graduation. This year’s thesis topic was “What is the good life?” Anaiya Harris was selected to read her thesis during the ceremony.
Valedictorian: Max Witwer.
Salutatorian: Kale Dohrman.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY
8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, Stocker Stadium, 12 Street and North Avenue
Ceremony details: CMU will have two graduation ceremonies to accommodate safety protocols for both graduates and guests. The ceremony that a graduate will be in is based on the academic department from which he or she is receiving a degree. A list of departments designated for each ceremony can be found at coloradomesa.edu/commencement/index.html.
Tickets: Each graduate has received eight tickets for guests. All tickets are electronic.
Online: CMU’s commencement will be streamed online at portal.stretchinternet.com/cmumavericks.
Parking: the parking lots near the stadium will open an hour prior to each ceremony.